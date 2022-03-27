‘Politics of public rallies’ won’t have impact on no-trust motion: Elahi

LAHORE: The ongoing political drama in the country won’t have an early drop scene, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi talking to media here said on Saturday. In an informal chat with media, Speaker Punjab Assembly and PML-Q leader predicted change in characters of the political drama.

“The Handi (cooking pot) has cooked, half of it has already distributed, while the remaining half is being given out”, Pervaiz Elahi said.

“We have a clean slate, clear conscience, and we are devoted with faith”, Elahi said.

“The medicine for the illness of those, who are sitting outside the country is yet to come”, PML-Q leader said. He said the politics of public rallies would not have any impact over the no-trust motion.