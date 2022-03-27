ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
ASC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.39%)
AVN 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.55%)
FFL 7.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
GGGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
GGL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.72%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.21%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.63%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TELE 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
TPL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
TREET 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
TRG 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.24%)
BR100 4,350 Increased By 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 15,418 Increased By 7.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,551 Increased By 28.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,657 Increased By 35.4 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,340
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,590
18924hr
Sindh
574,549
Punjab
504,765
Balochistan
35,468
Islamabad
135,016
KPK
218,860
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

First four months of current sugarcane crushing season: FBR collects Rs26.5bn sales tax

Recorder Report 27 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has collected sales tax of Rs 26.5 billion in first four months (i.e. Dec, 21 to Mar, 22) of current sugarcane crushing season against Rs 19.9 billion during the corresponding period in the last crushing season, registering an increase of Rs 6.59 billion (33 percent) growth.

The FBR has achieved one more milestone through successful implementation of Track and Trace System (TTS) on the sugar sector during the current crushing season. The innovative digital monitoring system of sugar production has been implemented over 79 sugar mills, having 151 production lines nationwide.

It is pertinent to mention the prime minister had himself launched TTS on 23rd November 2021 on the sugar sector. Thereafter, no sugar bags were allowed to be removed from the factory premises and sold in the market without tax stamps.

Owing to this transparent electronic monitoring of production, all sugar mills had to declare their actual crushing and production during the current crushing season. Therefore, as a result of this digital intervention, the sugar mills have produced record high sugar i.e. 7.51 million tons (up to March 24, 2022) as against 5.63 million produced during last crushing season, showing an increase of 34 percent. Likewise, the FBR has collected sales tax amounting to Rs 26.5 billion in first four months (i.e. Dec, 21 to Mar, 22) of current crushing season as against Rs 19.9 billion collected during the corresponding period in the last crushing season, registering an increase of Rs 6.59 billion which comes to 33 percent growth.

In addition to above, Inland Revenue Enforcement Network (IREN) squads of FBR, in a counter-evasion operation, conducted more than 60 raids in various markets throughout the country to ensure successful implementation of Track and Trace System. During the operation, the unstamped bags were seized by FBR officials as per law and procedure, which were being sold without tax stamps.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin has commended the FBR for successful implementation of Track and Trace System which has made Pakistan a sugar surplus country, once more. Likewise, Chairman FBR/ Secretary Revenue Division, Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed has also appreciated the performance of Track and Trace System. He further reiterated that over the next few months, implementation of Track & Trace System on the entire tobacco sector as well as on other important sectors like fertilizers, petroleum, and cement will be ensured. It will result in digital monitoring of the large scale manufacturing and production of these key sectors. Besides, preventing revenue leakages, it will help in minimizing human intervention and thus pave the way for a transparent and reliable tax compliance system across the country, he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR Sales Tax sugar sector sugarcane crushing season Track and Trace System (TTS)

Comments

1000 characters

First four months of current sugarcane crushing season: FBR collects Rs26.5bn sales tax

Biden meets top Ukrainian ministers

ECC seeks details of subsidies to farmers

Covid-19 pandemic: Pakistan accumulates over $10bn new debt: ADB

Infrastructure projects: FBR to be asked to incentivise retail, institutional investors

Two ‘dissidents’ deny they have left the ruling party

Four PTI ‘dissidents’ likely to return to the fold today?

PPP sees a conspiracy aimed at creating a ‘bloodbath’

PTI delegation meets with BAP leaders

Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan: Trilateral working meeting takes up railway project

Khunjerab Pass to be reopened on April 1

Read more stories