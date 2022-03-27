Tiggo Pro: Ghandhara commences booking for newly-launched SUVs

ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
Recorder Report Updated 27 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Ghandhara formally commenced the booking of its newly-launched SUVs Chery Tiggo 4 and 8 Pro here at World Automobiles in Karachi at a price tag of Rs4,599,000 for Tiggo 4 Pro and Rs6,599,000 for Tiggo 8 Pro.

The company has started assembling the SUVs and will be delivering first batch of vehicles in April and May. Zain Afzal, Director Marketing and Sales Ghandhara, congratulated those who booked the SUV on the occasion. He further confirmed that the assembling of Chery SUVs has started at their Port Qasim plant.

COO of World Automobiles, Ghandhara authorized dealers, Anas Mehmood Trunkwala highlighted the salient features of the SUV and showed satisfaction about its price. He said the SUVs’ price is competitive and features are unmatchable. Therefore, they are upbeat on capturing a big pie of the SUV market.

Shahzaib Mehmood Trunkwala, President, World Group explained the booking of the SUV is on “first come first serve” basis. Soon, World Automobiles will launch Chery in Islamabad.

Following the event, attendants were given the opportunity to test drive Chery SUVs.

Chery Automobile is the number one automobile export company of China. It has partnered with Ghandhara for manufacturing and distribution of vehicles for local production of the latest generation Tiggo Series SUVs.

Ghandhara will be investing $10 million over the first four years. Chery has launched with an initial dealership network of 8 dealers across Pakistan and a production capacity of 16,000 units. In their second phase of production, this will be increased up to 32,000 units as their state-of-the-art plant is being built in Karachi’s Port Qasim.

The Tiggo 4 Pro is a 5-seater SUV with the latest generation 1.5TCl Engine. Its shape embodies a traditional design concept for the family, with a unique combination of Diamond Grille, LED headlights and daytime running lights for its fashionable attitude.

Other high-tech features to take you on a journey of technology once you are seated include: 7-inch LCD instrument display, 10.25-inch floating central console panel and an 8-inch air-conditioning touch screen. In addition to all this, Tiggo4 Pro adopts a yacht-styled cockpit and embracing line extension to provide its drivers with the most comfortable on-road experience.

The Tiggo 8 Pro comes with a 1.6TGDl Engine and has been crafted by critically acclaimed stylist, Kevin Rice. It is capable of producing 195 horsepower and 290 Nm of torque with Dual Clutch Technology. Sporting Tiggo’s signature Diamond Grille, automatic LED Headlamps and LED Taillights, the Tiggo 8 Pro has 18inch wheels and 360° Around View Mirrors to easily help navigate wherever you go. Other outstanding safety features include 6 curtain airbags and the latest advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

