Hot weather to continue in Sindh today

Recorder Report 27 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: The scorching weather is expected to continue on Sunday (today) across Sindh, the Met Office said on Saturday. It said that the hot weather is likely to subside from Monday as temperature may range between 38 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius in Karachi on Sunday.

In other districts of Sindh, a very hot weather is expected with temperature between 31 degrees Celsius and 43 degrees Celsius during the period. Elsewhere in the country, mainly hot and dry weather is expected over the next 24 hours.

However, intermittent dust raising gusty winds are likely in Islamabad, central and southern Punjab, north and central Balochistan and central and southern Sindh.

Over the past 24 hours: weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. Lasbella sizzled with 42 degrees Celsius, Mithi, Chhor, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad 41, each. “Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country”, the Met said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

