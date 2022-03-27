ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HBL, MCB partner with consulate to launch ‘Roshan Raho’ drive

Press Release 27 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Leading Pakistani Banks HBL & MCB partnered with the Pakistani Consulate (Riyadh, KSA) to launch their upcoming Roshan Digital Account (RDA) drive, ‘Roshan Raho’ at the Pakistani Consulate’s Pakistan Day event.

The ‘Roshan Raho’ drive will take place in Riyadh and Jeddah to create further awareness of State Bank of Pakistan’s Roshan Digital Account initiative. This initiative allows non-resident Pakistanis to open bank accounts digitally from abroad for investment in Pakistan and take advantage of the saving schemes and investment opportunities in the country.

During the event, guests were briefed on investment opportunities in Pakistan and the importance of Roshan Digital Accounts, particularly with respect to the economic contributions of the Pakistani Diaspora to the progress and prosperity of their homeland.

Participants were also apprised on HBL and MCB Bank’s ‘Roshan Raho’ drive to propagate further awareness of the Roshan Digital Account and its associated services, i.e. Roshan Apni Car auto financing and Roshan Apna Ghar home financing amongst others, to the Pakistani community in the KSA. The event was graced by His Excellency Ameer Khurram Rathore, Ambassador of Pakistan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Tipu Usman, Deputy Head of Mission (DHM).

The attendees were also virtually addressed by Muhammad Aurangzeb, President and CEO - HBL and Shoaib Mumtaz, President and CEO of MCB. Also in attendance were members of Pakistani professional communities, members of the senior management teams of both Banks, representatives of the Pakistani embassy, members of the Pakistani Diaspora and other key dignitaries.

Muhammad Aurangzeb, President and CEO - HBL said: “HBL is honored to be associated with the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) initiative. Over the course of the last one and a half year, we have been an active partner and a leading enabler in the evolution of the RDA account as it moved from being investment-oriented to now an integral part of lifestyle banking for overseas Pakistani’s. Clients can now make investments, contribute to charities, purchase a car or a house using their RDA accounts. HBL is committed to support the vision of the State Bank of Pakistan, to reach out to overseas Pakistanis and offer them the best of the products and services, as we continue to invest in Pakistan’s economic growth.”

Shoaib Mumtaz, President and CEO of MCB also said on the occasion, “The Pakistani Diaspora has always been an invaluable asset for Pakistan and their contributions to our economy by way of remittances can never be over appreciated. It is due to their wholehearted participation in the RDA initiative, that more than US$ 3.7 billion has been remitted to Pakistan through Roshan Digital Accounts today. MCB Bank looks forward to working closely with Pakistani communities abroad to facilitate even greater access to innovative financial services and opportunities of investment in Pakistan.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

