There’s no clear answer yet

Imran Khawaja 27 Mar, 2022

Federal minister Asad Umar, perhaps the most important member of the Cabinet after the prime minister, has warned the Opposition that it must be ready for a “rude shock” on March 27. What that “rude shock” could be? He did not elaborate though.

The ruling party in my view is deriving satisfaction from the fact that one of the PTI defectors, Ahmad Hussain Dehar, has announced that he has returned to the fold. Congratulations, Mr prime minister. But what about the others because the number of dissidents is actually 15 or more? It is quite clear that things are becoming increasingly problematic for the government which is struggling to stop voting on the no-confidence motion. Will it succeed? Unfortunately, there is no clear answer to this question as yet, although the National Assembly session has begun.

Imran Khawaja (Islamabad)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Imran Khawaja

