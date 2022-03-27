Islamabad: alarming increase in mobile phone snatching

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital is witnessing an alarming increase in incidents of mobile theft and snatching as well as carjacking, as during the last week 109 mobile phones and 47 vehicles were snatched or stolen from citizens in different areas.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, the city’s various police stations also registered over 20 cases of various kinds of theft including robbery and snatching at gunpoint during which citizens lost valuables worth millions of rupees.

In the same period, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Koral, Lohi Bher, Khanna, Sihala, Industrial Area, Karachi Company, Aabpara, and Bhara Kahu police stations.

Like mobile snatching, gangs of auto thieves also remained active in the city during the last week and snatched or stole 47 vehicles including 36 motorbikes and 11 cars.

The 11 cars stolen in the city bore registration numbers; BTL-930 belongs to Nawaz, LEA-3160 belongs to Muhammad Abid, car of Zeheer Abbas, AWP-075 belongs to Muhammad Rafique, AWB-782 belongs to Ehsan Ullah Shams, LOG-3374 belongs to Shahid Umer Khan, Suzuki van RIS-138 belongs to Muhammad Imran, LEA-3725 belongs to Muhammad Hussain, ADP-953 belongs to Mirza Jafer Hussain, IDH-2252 belongs to Dilfarax, and RIQ-5597 belongs to Aamir Ali.

Carjackers also lifted 36 motorbikes bearing registration numbers; RIW-7222 belongs to Muhammad Jameed, AMW-200 belongs to Ahmed Murtaza, ACL-730 belongs to Tanweer Ahmed, LEM-7393 belongs to Muhammad Imran, bike applied for belongs to Shahid Hussain, AKB-6885 belongs to Chaudhry Ghulam Ahmed, a bike of Sardar Usman, ACL-148 belongs to Asad Mehmood, AQ-730 belongs to Said Sajjad Ali Abdi, DL-188 belongs to Muhammad Jawad Aslam, LEN-722 belongs to Waseem Ullah, BLE-406 belongs to Chan Zeeb, AKQ-363 belongs to Hazrat Khan, RIK-8983 belongs to Muhammad Taj, BKK-970 belongs to Dr Muhammad Zia, ADP-6730 belongs to Danish, BPL-287 belongs to Ashtihar, rickshaw AFR03 of Muhammad Irfan, AYQ-844 belongs to Tahir Kamal, bike of Dinayal Shaukat, rickshaw RIQU-4751 of Muhammad Naeem Akhtar, RIP-5449 belongs to Muhammad Hussain, bike SGM-709 of Musa Ghulam, BGR-966 belongs to Kamal Uddin, bike APF of Shahbaz Pervaiz, GAL-2878 belongs to Zubair Riaz, bike of Sajid Ali, AJF-2287 belongs to Usama, ATN-296 belongs to Danish Hussain, AX-8409 belongs to Majid Habib, BCN 285 belongs to Muhammad Naeem, AXR-668 belongs to Javeed Anwer, RNM-788 belongs to Shafqat Raza, LEM-2987 belongs to Ali Mushtaq, and AM-338 belongs to Haris Wajid.

During the last week, Koral police station registered three cases each of robbery, mobile snatching, and auto theft.

