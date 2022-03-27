ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
ASC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.39%)
AVN 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.55%)
FFL 7.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
GGGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
GGL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.72%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.21%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.63%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TELE 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
TPL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
TREET 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
TRG 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.24%)
BR100 4,350 Increased By 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 15,418 Increased By 7.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,551 Increased By 28.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,657 Increased By 35.4 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,340
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,590
18924hr
Sindh
574,549
Punjab
504,765
Balochistan
35,468
Islamabad
135,016
KPK
218,860
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan rubber gains on weaker yen

Reuters 27 Mar, 2022

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures rose on Friday and posted their second straight weekly increase on a weaker yen and tight raw material supply from top-producer Thailand.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for August delivery finished 1.1 yen, or 0.4%, higher at 256.3 yen ($2.11) per kg. The benchmark gained 3.3% over the week. Raw material volumes in Thailand are still very low owing to the heavy rain since last week in the southern and northern regions of the country, which affected tapping, one Singapore-based trader said. The dollar traded at 121.67 yen against 121.43 yen on Thursday afternoon in Asia. A weaker Japanese currency makes yen-denominated assets more affordable for buyers with other currencies.

The yen was heading for its worst week in two years, pummelled by Japan’s rising import costs and low interest rates. Japan’s factory production is likely to have risen in February for the first time in three months as supply constraints eased slightly, a Reuters poll showed, but analysts say the Ukraine crisis poses downside risks to the outlook.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for May delivery was up 50 yuan to finish at 13,510 yuan ($2,122.55) a tonne. Rubber inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.6% from last Friday, the exchange said. The front-month rubber contract for April delivery last traded down 0.6% on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform at 171.5 US cents per kg.

Japan rubber Osaka Exchange rubber rubber prices Japan rubber prices

Comments

1000 characters

Japan rubber gains on weaker yen

Biden meets top Ukrainian ministers

ECC seeks details of subsidies to farmers

Covid-19 pandemic: Pakistan accumulates over $10bn new debt: ADB

Infrastructure projects: FBR to be asked to incentivise retail, institutional investors

Two ‘dissidents’ deny they have left the ruling party

Four PTI ‘dissidents’ likely to return to the fold today?

PPP sees a conspiracy aimed at creating a ‘bloodbath’

PTI delegation meets with BAP leaders

Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan: Trilateral working meeting takes up railway project

Khunjerab Pass to be reopened on April 1

Read more stories