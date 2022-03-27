Buzdar orders early completion of ongoing health projects

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to complete ongoing health projects across the province as soon as possible.

He was talking to the provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, who called on him, here on Saturday. During the meeting, ongoing projects related to provision of quality healthcare facilities were discussed.

The CM said an amount of Rs 400 billion is being spent on Universal Health Insurance Programme and soon every family in Punjab will be able to avail annual treatment facility up to Rs one million through this card.

The Health minister said: “Progress of all ongoing health development projects in Punjab is being reviewed and all development projects in Punjab will be completed on time. The Hub and Spoke project will help provide medical facilities to the patients coming to the district headquarters, tehsil headquarters hospitals and trauma centers of Punjab.

Under the Hub and Spoke project, doctors from medical universities will perform their duties in DHQs, THQ hospitals and trauma centers. Under the Punjab Human Capital Investment Project, mother of every child born in public sector facilities hospitals in 11 districts of Punjab will be given Rs 1000 per visit for two years. State-of-the-art Mother and Child Hospitals are being established in Punjab to ensure maternal and child health”.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that two to three major hospitals will be completed within the current year. Work is underway on 14 projects including 200-bed Mother and Child Hospital at Mianwali and Nursing College, 200-bed Mother and Child Hospital at Attock, 200-bed Mother and Child Hospital at Layyah, 200-bed hospital at Rajanpur, setting up of a new hospital in Balochistan, 1000-bed phase 1 facility at General Hospital, setting up of Trauma Center and Emergency Center at Jinnah Hospital, Emergency and Trauma Center at Services Hospital Lahore, University of Child Health Sciences at Lahore, Institute of Cardiology at Dera Ghazi Khan, Nishter-2 Teaching Hospital in Multan, Sheikh Zayed-II Teaching Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan, Pilot project at Zahir Pir in Rahim Yar Khan. Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil gave a briefing to the Health Minister on the ongoing development projects.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that after the addition of new hospitals, new health facilities shall be available to thousands of patients.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022