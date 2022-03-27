Qureshi, Khattak meet PML-Q leaders ahead of voting on no-trust motion

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q), one of the allies of PTI-led government, is keeping their cards close to their chest as no formal announcement was made about supporting the no-trust motion after meeting with the PTI two-member high powered delegation in Lahore on Saturday.

PTI Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Pervez Khattak, who are also federal ministers, held a meeting with Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi and Federal Ministers Tariq Bashir Cheema and Moonis Elahi at Gulberg residence of Chaudhry brothers. Issues of mutual interest, including the country’s political situation and matters concerning the no-trust motion, were discussed during the meeting.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Pervez Khattak conveyed the message of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the PML-Q leadership and requested them for continuing support to the PTI government.

Sources claimed that Tariq Bashir Cheema apprised the senior PTI leaders of PML-Q’s problems that were discussed in detail and their resolutions too. It was conveyed to the PTI ministers that despite being an ally they were ignored on all important issues and were treated like opposition. “Cheema said that they were not consulted on any issue in 3.5 years of the government,” sources claimed.

Qureshi said that PM Imran Khan and the leadership of PTI have much respect for the Chaudhry brothers. He assured that he would inform Prime Minister Imran Khan about the whole situation, the sources added.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that he will take party President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain into confidence and the next meeting will be held soon in Islamabad.

Earlier, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi told the media informally that the politics of rallies does not affect no-confidence motion in any way. He made it clear that the future of those who use religion for politics is bleak. He, however, said that the future of the PML-Q is bright and added that political uncertainty in the country will continue. “There will be no drop scenes of political drama but there will be a change of characters,” he said.

To another query, he said the medicine, for the illness of those sitting outside Pakistan, has yet to come.

A day earlier, Shah Mehmood Qureshi held a telephone conversation with Pervaiz Elahi. To a query, he said that he always practiced neat and clean politics. He added that the Supreme Court had already declared that votes will be cast and there will be a vote count.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022