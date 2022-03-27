ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
ASC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.39%)
AVN 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.55%)
FFL 7.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
GGGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
GGL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.72%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.21%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.63%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TELE 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
TPL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
TREET 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
TRG 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.24%)
BR100 4,350 Increased By 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 15,418 Increased By 7.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,551 Increased By 28.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,657 Increased By 35.4 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,340
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,590
18924hr
Sindh
574,549
Punjab
504,765
Balochistan
35,468
Islamabad
135,016
KPK
218,860
NAB asked to vacate PMIC building

Recorder Report 27 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Auditor General of Pakistan (AG) has asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to vacate occupation of the office in Prime Ministers Inspection Commission (PMIC) building as it has already shifted to a new building.

In audit report for the year 2019-20 for Ministry of Housing and Works, the audit observed that previously there was NAB Office in PMIC Building, which was shifted to their own building in Sector G-5, Islamabad.

The Estate Office issued various notices to the NAB office for vacating the PMIC Building and handing over its possession to the allottees through Pak PWD inquiry office, Islamabad.

Due to non-making of strenuous efforts by the Estate Office, Islamabad, a loss of about Rs120 million was sustained by the department.

Audit noted during scrutiny of record of Estate Office, Islamabad that as per Ministry of Housing and Works, Islamabad letter on 20 September 2017, the PMIC Building was allocated to two government offices, i.e., ground floor to Estate Office, Islamabad on subject to vacation basis, and the first and second floor of Main Building and Executive Block to MS Wing, presently housed in Shaheed-e-Millat Secretariat Building.

Section 6 of the said Ordinance states that for the purpose of recovering possession of any land or building, an officer authorised by the federal government in this behalf may use of cause to be used such force as may be necessary.

Section 5(1) (2) of the Federal Government Land and Building (recovery of possession) Ordinance, 1965 regarding eviction of unauthorised occupants provides that if the federal government is satisfied after making such enquiry as its thinks fit that a person is an unauthorised occupant of any land or building, it may, after giving such person an opportunity of being heard, by order in writing, direct such person to vacate the land or building within the period specified in the order.

If any person refused or fails to vacate any land or building as directed by an order under sub-section (1), any officer authorized in this behalf by the federal government may, notwithstanding anything contained in any other law for the time being in force, enter upon such land or building and recover possession of the same by evicting such person.

