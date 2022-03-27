ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
PML-N’s ‘long march’ begins from Lahore’s Model Town

Recorder Report 27 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: The PML-N’s much hyped and delayed “Mehngai Mukao March” kick-started from the party Secretariat at Model Town under the leadership of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz.

Both are on board a special truck while the party activists are participating in it. Before the start of long march, sacrificial animals were sacrificed.

Earlier, Maryam visited the grave of her mother at Raiwind and offered prayers. Maryam would address the party workers at different points in Lahore and on way to Gujranwala. The participants of the march will have an overnight stay at Gujranwala.

The first phase of the march will end in Gujranwala where workers from Hafizabad and Sialkot will join. The next overnight stay of the participants will be in Jhelum on March 27. Local party workers from Pind Dadan Khan will join the march. The marchers will then leave from Jhelum on March 28. After that, the marchers will reach Rawalpindi where locals and workers from Attock, Sargodha, Multan, D G Khan and Bahawalpur will join.

Reception camp for the party workers were set up by party legislators in different parts of Lahore. Moreover, the workers from Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Kala Shah Kaku, Chiniot and Ferozewala, Muridke, Alipur Chatha, Wazirabad, Gujarat, Lalamusa, Kharian, Sarai Alamgir, Mandi Bahauddin, Dina, Sohawa, Gujar Khan, Chakwal and Narowal have also been directed to join the party march. However, all the MNAs will remain in Islamabad.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has asked the people to join the long march in this decisive struggle. Talking to media, she said this march is a ray of hope for inflation stricken people of the country. This will prove to be a no-confidence motion against the government, she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

