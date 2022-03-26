ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
Australia’s Smith out of Pakistan ODI series with elbow injury

AFP 26 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Senior batter Steve Smith has been ruled out of Australia’s upcoming limited-overs matches with Pakistan due to a recurrence of a left elbow injury, Cricket Australia said Saturday.

The 32-year-old became the fastest batter to complete 8,000 runs during the final Test in Lahore that Australia won by 115 runs to clinch the series 1-0 on Friday.

The first two Tests – in Rawalpindi and Karachi – ended in draws.

Smith said he was disappointed not to be part of the one-day international series starting in Lahore from Tuesday.

“It’s disappointing to miss these matches against Pakistan but after chatting with the medical staff I can see the need to take a break at this time,” Smith was quoted saying in a Cricket Australia release.

“I do not regard this as a major issue but by staying on top of things now, we can ensure that it doesn’t become something more significant further down the line.”

Australia’s selectors named leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson as Smith’s replacement.

The second ODI is on Thursday and the third on Saturday followed by one Twenty20 international on April 5 – with all matches in Lahore.

Smith will return home alongside Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and David Warner later Saturday.

Revised Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa

