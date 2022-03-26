ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
‘South Punjab bill’ described as historic step of PTI-led govt

Recorder Report 26 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Announcing that the PTI is fully united under PM Imran Khan, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Friday that the nation was standing firmly behind PM Imran Khan and the PTI’s public meeting of March 27 would prove a public referendum against the opposition.

Talking to provincial ministers and MPAs including Muhammad Asif Nakai, Muhammad Akhtar Malik, Rai Taimoor Bhatti, Taimoor Lali, Waris Aziz, Malik Wasif Mazhar Raan, Saleem Akhtar and others, the CM maintained that the country needs stability instead of anarchy, but regrettably the opposition parties are involved in negative politics. The MPs also congratulated PM Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar over the bill for the creation of south Punjab province.

The CM said the South Punjab province bill was a historic step of the PTI-led government as well as a solid step towards the fulfillment of another promise.

The PTI government would carve out the South Punjab province and the credit of setting up the south Punjab Secretariat and giving full autonomy to it goes to this government. Alongside, a 32-per cent job quota has also been reserved for south Punjab along with ring fencing of the development budget, he mentioned.

Moreover, the Punjab government’s spokesman Hasaan Khawar has categorically refuted news item about discretionary funds of the chief minister and termed it as fabricated and beyond facts. In a statement issued on Friday, the spokesman asserted that all the records of the Chief Minister’s Office are fully safe and regretted that the reporter has shown journalistic dishonesty by giving wrong figures.

