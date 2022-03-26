EOGC, AGC of APNS meet today

KARACHI: “The Extra-Ordinary General Council and Annual General Council of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society will meet on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. respectively at APNS House, Gulistan Jauhar, Karachi, stated a press release of the APNS.

Naz Afreen Saigol Lakhani, Secretary General, All Pakistan Newspapers Society has announced that the Extra-Ordinary General Council will consider a resolution for amendment in the Articles of Association of the APNS.

The Annual General Council will discuss the conditions prevailing in the newspaper industry and take decisions to address the problems faced by the member publications and will finalize its recommendations on the issues pertaining to the Govt. – Press relations, press laws and the future of the industry.

The members will consider and adopt the report of the Executive Committee for the year 2021-2022, approve audit report for Annual Accounts for the year 2021 and elect members to the Executive Committee for the year 2022-2023.

The new Executive Committee will elect its office bearers for the new term. The meetings of the General Councils will be attended by full members only.

The Secretary General, APNS has requested publishers of full member publications to attend the above Council meetings positively.”