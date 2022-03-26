That the uncertainty principle leads to all sorts of paradoxes, like the current political situation in the country, is a fact. How ironic it is that the much talked-about session of the National Assembly has been adjourned till March 28 by a controversial Speaker without tabling of no-confidence motion against the prime minister. What is actually going to happen in this country of over 200 million people is a question that unfortunately has no clear answer because the prime minister is now making fun of the opposition in a more cruel way, although a number of his MPs have deserted him. What’s in store?

Hamid Khan (Lahore)

