ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
ASC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.39%)
AVN 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.55%)
FFL 7.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
GGGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
GGL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.72%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.21%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.63%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TELE 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
TPL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
TREET 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
TRG 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.24%)
BR100 4,350 Increased By 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 15,418 Increased By 7.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,551 Increased By 28.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,657 Increased By 35.4 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,336
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,401
32924hr
Sindh
574,467
Punjab
504,697
Balochistan
35,467
Islamabad
135,006
KPK
218,838
Asia Coffee: Vietnam market tepid, discounts unchanged in Indonesia

Reuters 26 Mar, 2022

HANOI/BANDAR LAMPUNG: Trading activity in Vietnam has been slow this week on low stocks, thin demand and lower global prices, traders said on Thursday, while discounts in Indonesia remained unchanged on scarce supplies ahead of a mini harvest.

Farmers in the Central Highlands, Vietnam’s largest coffee-growing area, sold coffee at 41,200-42,400 dong ($1.80-$1.85) per kg, higher than the 40,200-42,000 dong range last week.

“Supplies are running low so trade activities are not so robust. Farmers have sold around 80-90% of their beans,” said a trader based in the coffee belt.

The London ICE May contract settled down $31, or 1%, at $2,139 per tonne on Wednesday. Another trader said coffee cherries had started to appear, however, rising fertilizer prices and fertilizer shortage may hurt trees’ growth and the quality of beans. Indonesia’s Sumatran robusta beans were offered at $150 discount to the April-May contract, a trader in Lampung province said, while another offered a $200 discount to the May contract. Both were unchanged from last week. A trader based in the region said a mini harvest had taken place in Lampung, although so far only some areas in the western region of the province were seen raising supplies. “New beans are still scare as the mini harvest is not evenly spread yet,” the trader said. Some farmers in the region said they had struggled with heavy rain in the past three months which caused coffee cherries to fall off the trees before their maturity.

