FM presents amendment bill to NA Speaker for establishment of South Punjab Province

  • NA Speaker Asad Qaiser has made the bill a part of the agenda of the house on Monday
BR Web Desk Updated 25 Mar, 2022

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi presented on Friday a constitutional amendment bill to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser for the establishment of South Punjab province.

The speaker has made the bill a part of the agenda of the house on Monday at Qureshi’s request, Radio Pakistan reported.

Speaking to the media, the FM said he presented the constitutional amendment bill to Speaker Qaiser on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s direction.

PM Imran announces Rs500 billion package for south Punjab

“We have fulfilled yet another promise made with the people of South Punjab,” Qureshi said.

He said this is the longstanding demand of the local people and it will further strengthen the federation.

The FM said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is the first government that has made serious efforts for the establishment of a south Punjab province.

He continued that it is the first time in Pakistan’s history that a separate annual development plan was given to south Punjab.

He asked the opposition parties to support the constitutional amendment bill.

Earlier this month, the PM had announced a massive Rs500 billion development package for south Punjab and also announced the tabling of a bill in the NA for the creation of a separate province of south Punjab.

“A constitutional amendment will be presented in the National Assembly to make South Punjab a province. We will see whether PML-N and PPP will support the bill or not,” the PM had said at the time.

aly Mar 25, 2022 05:17pm
Only South Punjab to become a province will not make any change before KARACHI & HYDERABAD to be also made AN URBAN SINDH PROVINCE because the WADERAS OF INTERIOR SINDH has been robbing KARACHI & HYDERABAD with opened handed specifically by PPP & MQM Both are opportunist and enemies of residents of SINDH
