ANL 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.42%)
ASC 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.06%)
ASL 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.82%)
AVN 85.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.8%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.75%)
FFL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
FNEL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
GGGL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
GGL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
MLCF 34.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.78%)
PACE 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (4.17%)
PIBTL 6.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.61%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 29.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
TELE 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.55%)
TPL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TPLP 18.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
TREET 30.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.17%)
TRG 75.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.61%)
UNITY 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
WAVES 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.18%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.95%)
YOUW 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
BR100 4,347 Increased By 2.9 (0.07%)
BR30 15,410 Decreased By -0.8 (-0.01%)
KSE100 43,522 Decreased By -0.8 (-0%)
KSE30 16,622 Decreased By -0.1 (-0%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,336
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,401
32924hr
Sindh
574,467
Punjab
504,697
Balochistan
35,467
Islamabad
135,006
KPK
218,838
Brecorder Logo
Mar 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Top-ranked Ko shoots 65 to grab LPGA lead

AFP 25 Mar, 2022

LOS ANGELES: World number one Ko Jin-young of South Korea fired a bogey-free seven-under-par 65 to seize a one-stroke lead after Thursday’s first round of the LPGA JTBC Classic.

Coming off her 13th career LPGA title three weeks ago at Singapore, Ko closed with three consecutive birdies to grab the top spot after 18 holes at Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, California.

Ko, whose parents are visiting and cooking her dinner every night, completed her 31st consecutive under-par LPGA round and her 16th in a row in the 60s.

“It feels great to record like one step at a time,” Ko said. “I’m just trying to hit 60s today. These greens are really tricky so I didn’t expect I’d make a lot of putts on this green, but I made a lot.”

Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen was second on 66 with American Cheyenne Knight, Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh and South Korean Choi Hye-jin on 67.

Ko, who started on the back nine, birdied the par-4 12th, par-3 14th and par-4 16th, then reeled off six pars in a row before a birdie at the par-5 fifth and three in a row at the par-4 seventh, par-5 eighth and par-4 ninth to close hr round on top.

“My mental (game) is strong right now,” Ko said. “I can feel it growing, before Singapore. I have a lot of confidence. “I love to play golf right now. I’m really enjoying it right now. Shot by shot I can feel confidence 100% and I can focus 100% for my ball.”

Ko won two major titles and four LPGA victories overall in 2019 but says her best is yet to come.

“It’s not coming yet,” she said. “It’s coming soon maybe. Even this year. I need to win more and I want to win more. But I have to focus on myself if I want to really get the wins.”

Madsen, another back-nine starter, opened her front and back nines with back-to-back birdies, answered her lone bogey at the fourth with a birdie at the fifth and eagled the par-5 eighth to finish one off Ko.

“I’m very pleased with the score,” the Dane said. “I made some good putts out there, which I maybe wasn’t expecting only having 25 putts today, but it was good.”

A sixth-place pack on 68 included New Zealand’s third-ranked Lydia Ko, Americans Mo Martin and Ryann O’Toole, Canada’s Maude-Aimee Leblanc and Thailand’s Pajaree Anannarukarn.

Ko Jin-young LPGA JTBC Classic

Comments

1000 characters

Top-ranked Ko shoots 65 to grab LPGA lead

Will exercise all options to get voting done on no-confidence: opposition

SC stresses sanctity of constitution as tensions mount

Proposals made to attract Chinese investment

Pakistan Housing Finance Project: WB lists risks to $85m additional financing

Haq takes Pakistan to 136-2 at lunch in series-deciding Test

PM’s relief package, political uncertainty: Talks with IMF may continue to linger: Pasha

PSBA proposes massive changes in CGT regime

Chinese foreign minister to see Indian counterpart in surprise meeting

Lahore-based COLABS raises $3mn in early funding

Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill enjoys PM’s support

Read more stories