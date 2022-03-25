ANL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
ASC 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
ASL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
AVN 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
BOP 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
CNERGY 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.53%)
FFL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FNEL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
GGGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
GGL 14.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
MLCF 34.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
PACE 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (8.11%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.36%)
SNGP 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TPL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
TPLP 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
TREET 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
TRG 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.43%)
UNITY 24.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.06%)
WAVES 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
BR100 4,349 Increased By 5.1 (0.12%)
BR30 15,406 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.03%)
KSE100 43,550 Increased By 27.8 (0.06%)
KSE30 16,635 Increased By 12.8 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
0
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,401
32924hr
Brecorder Logo
Mar 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

QWP chief says nation to hear ‘good news’ soon

Amjad Ali Shah 25 Mar, 2022

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Thursday said the nation would hear the good news soon. Addressing a public gathering in Mansehra, he said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had chosen a constitutional way to rid the nation of the incompetent and selected government.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was responsible for making the opposition’s no-confidence motion against the prime minister. Aftab Sherpao said the prime minister had lost the majority in the National Assembly.

He questioned how the second phase of the local government elections could be held impartially when the prime minister was addressing public meetings in support of his party candidates and violating the code of conduct for the polls.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PTI govt Qaumi Watan Party Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao no confidence motion good news

Comments

1000 characters

QWP chief says nation to hear ‘good news’ soon

7th review under IMF’s EFF ‘Negotiations are continuing’

Proposals made to attract Chinese investment

Pakistan Housing Finance Project: WB lists risks to $85m additional financing

Forex reserves plunge by $844m on external debt payments

PM’s relief package, political uncertainty: Talks with IMF may continue to linger: Pasha

Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill enjoys PM’s support

PSBA proposes massive changes in CGT regime

Setting up of MEU for Kamyab Pakistan Programme: Finance Division invites RfPs for hiring of firm

Profiteering during Ramazan: ‘Special Branch’ to carry out sting operations

Taliban vow to address ‘all concerns’ of China as Wang visits

Read more stories