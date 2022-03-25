QWP chief says nation to hear ‘good news’ soon

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Thursday said the nation would hear the good news soon. Addressing a public gathering in Mansehra, he said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had chosen a constitutional way to rid the nation of the incompetent and selected government.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was responsible for making the opposition’s no-confidence motion against the prime minister. Aftab Sherpao said the prime minister had lost the majority in the National Assembly.

He questioned how the second phase of the local government elections could be held impartially when the prime minister was addressing public meetings in support of his party candidates and violating the code of conduct for the polls.

