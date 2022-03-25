There’s need to protect, preserve PSDP

It was during the recent weeks that Prime Minister Imran Khan unveiled an incentives’ package for promotion of industrial sector in the country. The package is said to be aimed at bringing about massive industrialisation in the country.

No doubt, his is a right approach to the economy mainly because of the fact that the country has been lagging far behind the industrialised nations in this area for the past several decades. But the downside of this major government initiative has badly compromised the size and effectiveness of Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The government’s Ehsaas programme, although a noble initiative, has already resulted in reducing the size of PSDP. The government must not lose sight of the fact that it can create new job opportunities on the largest possible scale only through PSDP. Hence the need for protecting and preserving PSDP.

A former bureaucrat (Islamabad)

