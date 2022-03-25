ANL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
ASC 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
ASL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
AVN 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
BOP 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
CNERGY 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.53%)
FFL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FNEL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
GGGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
GGL 14.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
MLCF 34.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
PACE 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (8.11%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.36%)
SNGP 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TPL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
TPLP 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
TREET 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
TRG 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.43%)
UNITY 24.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.06%)
WAVES 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
BR100 4,349 Increased By 5.1 (0.12%)
BR30 15,406 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.03%)
KSE100 43,550 Increased By 27.8 (0.06%)
KSE30 16,635 Increased By 12.8 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
0
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,401
32924hr
Brecorder Logo
Mar 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Privilege Club signs MoU with Overseas Pakistani Commission

Press Release 25 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Privilege Club @Pearl-Continental Hotels has started a great initiative to facilitate Pakistani expats by joining hands with Overseas Pakistani Commission (OPC), adding yet another feather in the cap of the hospitality leaders of Pakistan.

To make possible for Pakistanis living overseas become members of the Club and get access to a complete hospitality experience along with a range of exclusive offers and benefits, Privilege Club signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Overseas Pakistani Commission on 21st March 2022, at OPC Office, Lahore.

The MoU was signed by Dr Shahid Mehmood, Vice Chairperson, OPC Punjab and Haseeb Gardezi, Chief Operating Officer, Hospitality and Education Division, Hashoo Group.

The ceremony was attended by Ahsan Najam, Director Privilege Club, Syed Khadim Abbas, Commissioner OPC and Tanvir Majid, Director Admin OPC.

On the occasion, Haseeb Gardezi appreciated all the efforts done by the OPC council for the betterment of Pakistani citizens and encouraged on facilitating them through not just Hashoo Hotels but other Hashoo platforms like Hashoo Foundation and Hashoo School of Hospitality Management as well.

The OPC works for the welfare and support of Overseas Pakistanis, and facilitates them in matters relating to government agencies, litigation, land and investments, ancillary and refers suggestions of the Overseas citizens to the concerned offices, here in Pakistan, looking after their interests through one window operation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

mou Overseas Pakistani Commission Privilege Club OPC

