ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
ASC 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
ASL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
AVN 85.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.65%)
BOP 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.94%)
FFL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
FNEL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
GGGL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
GGL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
KEL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
MLCF 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.19%)
PTC 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.68%)
SNGP 30.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
TELE 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TPL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
TPLP 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
TREET 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
TRG 75.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.82%)
UNITY 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.35%)
WAVES 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
YOUW 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
BR100 4,344 Increased By 0.1 (0%)
BR30 15,390 Decreased By -20.9 (-0.14%)
KSE100 43,521 Decreased By -1.4 (-0%)
KSE30 16,621 Decreased By -1.4 (-0.01%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
0
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,401
32924hr
Telenor partners with Novo Nordisk to raise health awareness

Recorder Report 25 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Telenor Pakistan has partnered with Novo Nordisk to raise health awareness across rural Pakistan.

Under the partnership agreement, Telenor Pakistan will educate its Khushaal Watan (M-Agri) users via SMS and Khushaal Zamindar live shows to create reliable diabetes awareness, its symptoms and the need for referral to the doctor.

In addition, Telenor Pakistan will create awareness about diabetes to users through its flagship rural health service Khushaal Sehat.

Millions of Pakistanis, particularly in rural areas, are deprived of access to adequate health facilities, one of the largest barriers to healthcare. The unequal distribution of coverage contributes to disparities in health. For every doctor around the country, there are 1,700 patients in need of care. The Covid-19 global pandemic came as a stern wake-up call for the entire world, paving the way for telemedicine to make up for the shortcomings of traditional healthcare.

Telenor Pakistan and Novo Nordisk are playing a pivotal role to ensure people have access to the best quality healthcare, now in the palm of their hands, empowering over 16 million rural customers through Khushaal Watan.

Commenting on the partnership, Chief Operating Officer Telenor Pakistan, Khurrum Ashfaque said, “The core purpose of our Khushaal Watan (M-Agri) portfolio is to develop it as a lifestyle digital platform of choice for agricultural communities, as we offer necessary tools for a healthier, more prosperous Pakistan. We’re committed to bringing benefits and solutions possible through our 4G network to every Pakistani. The collaboration with Novo Nordisk, a first of its kind, is a development towards the same aim, providing accessible digital healthcare solutions and information that contribute towards healthier lifestyles and consequently the economy.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Telenor Novo Nordisk health awareness

