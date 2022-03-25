‘Governor Awards’ conferred on 42 personalities

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar conferred ‘Governor Awards’ to 42 personalities who have shown outstanding performance in various fields at a ceremony held at Governor’s House.

Addressing the ceremony, the governor said that those who rendered services in any sector should be encouraged and there is no doubt that such people are true heroes of the country and the nation. “I also pay tribute to the philanthropists who have stood by poor people during difficult times, including the Corona crisis. I am proud that I am also working through Punjab Development Network with more than 100 NGOs to provide free drinking water and other facilities to the people in other fields,” he said.

Begum Perveen Sarwar said that when we stand with those who serve humanity, not only do they work harder and with more enthusiasm for the welfare of humanity, but seeing them, other people also get encouraged to work for the service of humanity.

The awards were given to overseas Pakistani politician Dr Khalid Nazir, Dr Khalid Mirza from Medical Department, Chairman Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Dr Shakeel Ahmed, a renowned businessman working for economic development Aftab Farooqi, Mohammad Usman Sheikh, Naveed Asghar, Sajid Tarar, Nawaz Tiwana, Nadeem Anjum, Sohail Altaf, Asar Malik, Aamir Hanif, Tariq Mahmood, Mohammad Arshad, Mohammad Yaqub, Chaudhry Nadeem Ahmed, Mohammad Ajmal Bhatti, Tariq Cheema, Waqar Awan, Pervez Riaz, Imran Lodhi, Hussain Abid, Fondi Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam Dhalon, Amir Mahmood Cheema from Al-khidmat Foundation, Irfan Parvia, Mian Babar Saghir, Dr Inayatullah, Chaudhry Ehtesham, Azan Sarwar, Salim Sheikh, singer Adeel Burki, IT Expert Hafiz Ahmed, Razi Ahmed, Dr Shireen Malik, Dr Mahosh Martin, Sajid Khan, Maqsood Ahmed and Syed Ijaz Rizvi.

