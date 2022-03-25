14-year-old foster girl ‘burned to death’: IGP takes notice

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Thursday took notice of the alleged burning of a 14-year-old foster girl in Sahiwal and sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO).

A police spokesperson said that accused Dilbar Shah had allegedly set ablaze a foster girl who died last night after struggling for life-and-death in a hospital. In the preliminary investigation report, DPO Sahiwal Sadiq Hussain Baloch informed the IGP that they immediately registered the FIR at the request of the deceased father in addition to arresting the accused within an hour.

According to the DPO, the postmortem of the deceased girl has been done while forensic teams have also collected evidence from the spot and they would strive to complete the investigation as soon as possible. In a statement, the IGP directed the DPO to maintain a close liaison with the affected family and ensure provision of justice.

