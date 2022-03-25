ANL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
ASC 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
ASL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
AVN 86.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.52%)
BOP 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
CNERGY 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.53%)
FFL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FNEL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
GGGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
GGL 14.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
MLCF 34.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
PACE 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (8.11%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.36%)
SNGP 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TPL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
TPLP 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
TREET 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
TRG 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.43%)
UNITY 24.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.06%)
WAVES 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
BR100 4,348 Increased By 4.3 (0.1%)
BR30 15,407 Decreased By -3 (-0.02%)
KSE100 43,539 Increased By 16.5 (0.04%)
KSE30 16,628 Increased By 6.2 (0.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
0
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,401
32924hr
Scope of multifaceted Pakistan-Qatar relations discussed

Recorder Report 25 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Qatar’s Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Regional Affairs Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi reviewed the multi-faceted Pakistan-Qatar relations, besides exchanging views on regional and international issues.

The meeting held on the sidelines of the 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Islamabad in which the foreign secretary and assistant foreign minister reviewed the multi-faceted relations between the two countries.

The foreign secretary, while highlighting the excellent bilateral relationship, reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to enhance cooperation in all areas of mutual interest. He also lauded Qatar’s constructive contribution towards regional peace and stability, particularly in the context of the Afghan peace process.

The foreign secretary also noted the convergence of views between the two sides on the imperative of addressing the urgent humanitarian and economic needs of the Afghan people. He stressed that after 40 years of conflict and instability, there was a unique opportunity to consolidate peace in Afghanistan and this opportunity must be seized.

The assistant foreign minister appreciated Pakistan’s leadership in facilitating concrete outcomes from the extraordinary session of the OIC-CFM held in Islamabad in December 2021 for addressing the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. He also congratulated Pakistan on the successful hosting of the 48th OIC-CFM session.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood apprised of the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He also emphasized that the recent incident of firing of a missile into Pakistan from India raised multiple disturbing questions which required a joint probe for establishing the facts. While Pakistan was acting with restraint and responsibility, India’s irresponsible conduct was posing a threat to regional peace and security.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

CFM Pakistan Qatar relations OIC CFM session

