ANL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.72%)
ASC 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
ASL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.03%)
AVN 86.50 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.43%)
BOP 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
FFL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.6%)
FNEL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
GGGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.88%)
GGL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.55%)
GTECH 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
HUMNL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.03%)
KOSM 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
MLCF 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.75%)
PACE 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
PTC 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.87%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 30.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.91%)
TELE 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.58%)
TPL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
TPLP 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.06%)
TREET 30.77 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.81%)
TRG 76.85 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (5.77%)
UNITY 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.73%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
YOUW 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
BR100 4,344 Increased By 57 (1.33%)
BR30 15,410 Increased By 391.1 (2.6%)
KSE100 43,523 Increased By 345.5 (0.8%)
KSE30 16,622 Increased By 152.1 (0.92%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,072
21024hr
Sindh
574,239
Punjab
504,639
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
135,003
KPK
218,819
Brecorder Logo
Mar 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Pakistani musician Arooj Aftab featured on Times Square Billboard

BR Web Desk 24 Mar, 2022
Arooj Aftab features on Times Square Billboard as Spotify’s Ambassador
Arooj Aftab features on Times Square Billboard as Spotify’s Ambassador

Two-time Grammy nominee Arooj Aftab became the first Pakistani artist to light up Times Square in New York City, said a statement released on Thursday.

The Brooklyn-based Pakistani vocalist, music composer, producer is also an ambassador of EQUAL Pakistan, Spotify's Global Music Program that looks to celebrate women creators by giving them a platform to share their content with the world, added the statement.

Aftab has previously been listed by NPR as one of the Top 100 Young Composers of today, and has won a News & Documentary Emmy Award in 2018, amongst other accolades.

Spotify's EQUAL Artist of the Month being featured on the digital billboard advertisement in New York Times Square is a component of EQUAL’s global campaign.

"I am extremely excited to be the first Ambassador of EQUAL Pakistan because this kind of well-structured program will help uplift women in the audio industry of Pakistan," said Aftab.

Spotify entered Pakistan last year, and remains one of the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service with 406 million users, including 180 million subscribers, across 184 markets, it says.

New York City Times square Arooj Aftab NYC

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistani musician Arooj Aftab featured on Times Square Billboard

SBP's foreign exchange reserves fall to lowest level in almost a year

Four soldiers martyred as troops foil infiltration bid along Afghan border

PM Imran urges nation to join him at PTI's March 27 rally against 'evil'

Early elections a possibility in Pakistan, Sheikh Rashid tells dissident PTI MNAs

Taliban vow to address 'all concerns' of China as Wang visits

UN General Assembly demands Russia end Ukraine war

US reinstates 352 product exclusions from China tariffs

KSE-100 recovers intra-day losses to end with 0.74% gain

Rupee unchanged against US dollar

Article 63-A: SC adjourns hearing till Friday

Read more stories