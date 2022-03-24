Pakistani musician Arooj Aftab featured on Times Square Billboard

Two-time Grammy nominee Arooj Aftab became the first Pakistani artist to light up Times Square in New York City, said a statement released on Thursday.

The Brooklyn-based Pakistani vocalist, music composer, producer is also an ambassador of EQUAL Pakistan, Spotify's Global Music Program that looks to celebrate women creators by giving them a platform to share their content with the world, added the statement.

Aftab has previously been listed by NPR as one of the Top 100 Young Composers of today, and has won a News & Documentary Emmy Award in 2018, amongst other accolades.

Spotify's EQUAL Artist of the Month being featured on the digital billboard advertisement in New York Times Square is a component of EQUAL’s global campaign.

"I am extremely excited to be the first Ambassador of EQUAL Pakistan because this kind of well-structured program will help uplift women in the audio industry of Pakistan," said Aftab.

Spotify entered Pakistan last year, and remains one of the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service with 406 million users, including 180 million subscribers, across 184 markets, it says.