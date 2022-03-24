ANL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.72%)
ASC 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
ASL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.03%)
AVN 86.50 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.43%)
BOP 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
FFL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.6%)
FNEL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
GGGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.88%)
GGL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.55%)
GTECH 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
HUMNL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.03%)
KOSM 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
MLCF 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.75%)
PACE 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
PTC 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.87%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 30.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.91%)
TELE 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.58%)
TPL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
TPLP 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.06%)
TREET 30.77 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.81%)
TRG 76.85 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (5.77%)
UNITY 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.73%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
YOUW 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
BR100 4,344 Increased By 57 (1.33%)
BR30 15,410 Increased By 391.1 (2.6%)
KSE100 43,523 Increased By 345.5 (0.8%)
KSE30 16,622 Increased By 152.1 (0.92%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,072
21024hr
Sindh
574,239
Punjab
504,639
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
135,003
KPK
218,819
Brecorder Logo
Mar 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Mayers’ double strike puts Windies on front foot in Test series decider

AFP Updated 24 Mar, 2022

ST. GEORGE’S: Kyle Mayers immediately justified his selection with the wickets of Zak Crawley and Joe Root as England stumbled to 46 for three at lunch after being put in to bat on the opening day of the third and final Test against the West Indies at the Grenada National Stadium in Thursday.

Included in the home side’s final 11 for the first time in the series on a pitch offering assistance to seam bowlers, Mayers struck in his second over when Crawley drove loosely at a full-length delivery to be taken at short extra-cover by Kraigg Brathwaite after an opening stand of 23.

West Indies captain Brathwaite was an even happier man two overs later when his England counterpart, Root, was drawn tentatively forward by Mayers’ wobbly medium-pace and offered a straightforward catch to wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva before he had scored.

Mayers, who replaced left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul from the team which featured in the two drawn Tests in Antigua and Barbuda, bowled five consecutive maiden overs in the session.

His clever variations and movement through the air and off the seam have presented a very different challenge from the greater pace of the frontline bowlers.

He was brought into the attack after half-hour’s play as the opening burst from Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales failed to provide the anticipated breakthrough.

But after Crawley’s opening partner Alex Lees and new batsman Dan Lawrence attempted to steady the innings, Seales was brought back for a second spell and struck immediately by trapping Lawrence lbw for just eight to reduce England to 46 for three.

In his debut series, and still without a significant individual score, Lees will resume in the afternoon session on 26 in partnership with Ben Stokes.

Like West Indies, England also made one change to their team from the second Test.

Craig Overton replaced Matt Fisher in a swap of seam bowlers. Fisher made his Test debut at Kensington Oval only because Overton fell ill on the night before the match got underway.

With the series yet to produce an outright result, a repetition of England’s victory at the venue in 2015 will give them a Test campaign win in the Caribbean for the first time since 2004.

England West Indies Kraigg Brathwaite

Comments

1000 characters

Mayers’ double strike puts Windies on front foot in Test series decider

SBP's foreign exchange reserves fall to lowest level in almost a year

Four soldiers martyred as troops foil infiltration bid along Afghan border

PM Imran urges nation to join him at PTI's March 27 rally against 'evil'

Early elections a possibility in Pakistan, Sheikh Rashid tells dissident PTI MNAs

Taliban vow to address 'all concerns' of China as Wang visits

UN General Assembly demands Russia end Ukraine war

US reinstates 352 product exclusions from China tariffs

KSE-100 recovers intra-day losses to end with 0.74% gain

Rupee unchanged against US dollar

Article 63-A: SC adjourns hearing till Friday

Read more stories