PTI leader Aleem Khan's group decides to stay neutral on no-trust motion

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan's group has decided to stay neutral in the opposition's no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, reported Aaj News on Thursday.

The development comes as the opposition is charging ahead with its plans to remove Imran Khan from power.

National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser has convened the session of the lower house on the opposition’s no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 25 (Friday).

Reportedly, Aleem's group still has not been able to resolve its issues with the government.

Earlier this month, Aleem Khan joined Jahangir Khan Tareen's group of PTI lawmakers with his aides.

The decision was taken during a meeting held at Tareen’s Lahore residence. Provincial ministers Nauman Langrial, Ajmal Cheema as well as MPAs Khurram Leghari, Abdul Hai Dasti, Lala Tahir Randhawa, Salman Naeem, Aslam Bharwana, Saeed Nawani, Zawar Hussain, Bilal Warraich, Amin Chaudry, Qasim Langah were among those that gathered at Tareen's residence.

Punjab chief minister’s former adviser, Awn Chaudry, was also among the attendees.

Addressing a press conference after joining Tareen’s group, Aleem Khan said that he had decided to join him in order to re-organize the loyalists of the party who had been sidelined due to the people around Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that he had not joined PTI for power as he enjoyed more luxury than any government member.

“I joined Prime Minister Imran Khan’s campaign because he was the only hope for a hopeless nation,” Aleem said, adding that PTI was not a single person’s party but it belonged to everyone including him and Jahangir Tareen, who had worked hard to bring it to power.

To a question, if the disgruntled group will join the opposition’s no-confidence motion, Aleem Khan had said that when the time comes, the group will take a unanimous decision under the leadership of Jahangir Tareen.