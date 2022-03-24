ANL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.72%)
ASC 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
ASL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.03%)
AVN 86.50 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.43%)
BOP 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
FFL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.6%)
FNEL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
GGGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.88%)
GGL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.55%)
GTECH 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
HUMNL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.03%)
KOSM 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
MLCF 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.75%)
PACE 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
PTC 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.87%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 30.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.91%)
TELE 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.58%)
TPL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
TPLP 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.06%)
TREET 30.77 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.81%)
TRG 76.85 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (5.77%)
UNITY 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.73%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
YOUW 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
BR100 4,344 Increased By 57 (1.33%)
BR30 15,410 Increased By 391.1 (2.6%)
KSE100 43,523 Increased By 345.5 (0.8%)
KSE30 16,622 Increased By 152.1 (0.92%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,072
21024hr
Sindh
574,239
Punjab
504,639
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
135,003
KPK
218,819
PTI leader Aleem Khan's group decides to stay neutral on no-trust motion

  • Group has not been able to resolve issues with the govt
BR Web Desk 24 Mar, 2022

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan's group has decided to stay neutral in the opposition's no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, reported Aaj News on Thursday.

The development comes as the opposition is charging ahead with its plans to remove Imran Khan from power.

National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser has convened the session of the lower house on the opposition’s no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 25 (Friday).

Reportedly, Aleem's group still has not been able to resolve its issues with the government.

Earlier this month, Aleem Khan joined Jahangir Khan Tareen's group of PTI lawmakers with his aides.

The decision was taken during a meeting held at Tareen’s Lahore residence. Provincial ministers Nauman Langrial, Ajmal Cheema as well as MPAs Khurram Leghari, Abdul Hai Dasti, Lala Tahir Randhawa, Salman Naeem, Aslam Bharwana, Saeed Nawani, Zawar Hussain, Bilal Warraich, Amin Chaudry, Qasim Langah were among those that gathered at Tareen's residence.

PTI leader Aleem Khan joins Jahangir Tareen's group

Punjab chief minister’s former adviser, Awn Chaudry, was also among the attendees.

Addressing a press conference after joining Tareen’s group, Aleem Khan said that he had decided to join him in order to re-organize the loyalists of the party who had been sidelined due to the people around Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that he had not joined PTI for power as he enjoyed more luxury than any government member.

Speaker Asad Qaiser summons NA session on no-trust motion on March 25

“I joined Prime Minister Imran Khan’s campaign because he was the only hope for a hopeless nation,” Aleem said, adding that PTI was not a single person’s party but it belonged to everyone including him and Jahangir Tareen, who had worked hard to bring it to power.

To a question, if the disgruntled group will join the opposition’s no-confidence motion, Aleem Khan had said that when the time comes, the group will take a unanimous decision under the leadership of Jahangir Tareen.

Jahangir Tareen Aleem Khan NA Speaker Imran Khan, no confidence move

