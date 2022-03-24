ANL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
ASC 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
ASL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
AVN 86.50 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.43%)
BOP 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.61%)
CNERGY 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
FFL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
GGGL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
GGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
GTECH 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 2.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 33.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.63%)
PACE 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.97%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
PTC 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 29.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.4%)
TELE 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
TPL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.5%)
TPLP 18.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
TREET 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.94%)
TRG 71.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.15%)
UNITY 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.17%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.58%)
YOUW 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,269 Decreased By -17.8 (-0.41%)
BR30 14,887 Decreased By -132.4 (-0.88%)
KSE100 43,055 Decreased By -122.2 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,404 Decreased By -65.6 (-0.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,072
21024hr
Sindh
574,239
Punjab
504,639
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
135,003
KPK
218,819
Brecorder Logo
Mar 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Toshiba holds key shareholder vote on spin-off plan

AFP 24 Mar, 2022

TOKYO: Toshiba shareholders will vote Thursday on a plan to split the embattled Japanese conglomerate into two that has already faced staunch opposition from key investors.

The ballot on the proposal to spin off Toshiba’s electronic devices segment is meant to confirm support ahead of a binding resolution vote next year.

But success for the management’s plan at Thursday’s extraordinary shareholder meeting is far from guaranteed.

A vote to nix the spin-off would be another setback for the engineering giant and a rare victory for activist shareholders in corporate Japan.

Toshiba CEO resigns ahead of vote on spin-off plan

Toshiba, once a symbol of the country’s tech and business prowess, has faced a series of scandals, financial troubles and shock high-level resignations in recent years.

The plan to divide in two was revised from an earlier idea for a three-way split, which also met stiff opposition from some investors.

Several major shareholders argue that a spin-off will only add to Toshiba’s woes by creating more managerial posts at smaller units, rather than improving the firm’s governance.

And some want a buyout instead, following an abandoned take-over offer last year from private equity fund CVC Capital Partners.

Singapore-based Effissimo Capital Management, which owns 10 percent of Toshiba’s shares, said it would dismiss the spin-off proposal.

3D Investment Partners, another key shareholder, urged Toshiba to explore alternatives including going private, and Farallon Capital Management said a buyout would “put an end to the spiral of mistrust and reposition the company for the future”.

Satoshi Tsunakawa, a key figure behind the spin-off proposal, abruptly stepped down as CEO earlier this month after a brief tenure of less than a year. He was replaced by Taro Shimada, who also backs the two-way split.

The shareholder meeting begins at 10am in Tokyo, with news of the vote’s outcome expected several hours later.

Foreign investors have kept Toshiba afloat, but have also pushed for faster growth and a clearer long-term strategy.

Travis Lundy, an analyst at Quiddity Advisors who publishes on Smartkarma, told AFP that Toshiba’s “number one goal” is to “get rid of the activists, make them go away”.

“The problem is… that activists have a certain mandate,” he said.

“They need to get out with a win. Otherwise, at this point, it would be getting out with a loss, because they’ve been there for years now.”

Toshiba

Comments

1000 characters

Toshiba holds key shareholder vote on spin-off plan

Moscow warns of market ‘collapse’

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on first visit to Afghanistan

Opposition unveils its ‘joint charter’

Govt team conveys PM’s ‘message’ to MQM-P

Oil futures climb as supply concerns linger

PM says won’t resign ahead of no-trust vote

People of J&K: OIC-CFMs’ moot reaffirms inalienable right to self-determination

Speaker says will ‘fulfil’ his constitutional responsibilities

EU plans minimum gas storage as energy prices soar

Deals on the cards during PM’s UAE visit

Read more stories