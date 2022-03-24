ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Speaker says will ‘fulfil’ his constitutional responsibilities

Naveed Butt 24 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Wednesday said that he would fulfil his constitutional responsibilities for conducting the proceeding of the house.

In his tweet, he said that as the custodian of the National Assembly of Pakistan, he would fulfil his constitutional obligations. He said that he would conduct the proceeding of the house in accordance with Article 95 of the Constitution and rule 37 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007.

“I, as the custodian of the National Assembly of Pakistan, will fulfil my constitutional obligations and will proceed in accordance with Article 95 of the Constitution & rule 37 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007,” tweeted Qaiser.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

