Chinese FM, COAS discuss regional security

RAWALPINDI: Wang Yi, Foreign Minister of the People Republic of China called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and measures to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation were discussed. Chinese Foreign Minister said that Pakistan-China relationship is based on convergence of views and mutual respect.

Appreciating professionalism of Pakistan Army, Foreign Minister said that world should acknowledge Pakistan’s efforts towards regional peace and stability. He appreciated security provided to CPEC and said that China believes in inclusive prosperity.

Referring to OIC’s 48th Council of Foreign Ministers session, COAS termed it a historic development for addressing the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and bringing international community to a shared vision and joint strategy to find solution to emerging challenges in the region vital for peace and stability. COAS also thanked Foreign Minister for his visit and continued Chinese support to Pakistan.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels. He specially appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for hosting the OIC’s 48th Council of Foreign Ministers.