Rashid says PM will play his ‘trump card’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would play his ‘trump cards’ on the day of the no-confidence vote or a day before it, which will be the “doomsday” for those “changing loyalties” at this testing time.

Talking to journalists after attending a meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Political Committee chaired by the prime minister, Sheikh said that “the beleaguered opposition has exhausted all its cards and now it’s the turn of the prime minister to strike back”.

In the same breath, he continued that things would be crystal clear with the mammoth power show of PTI on March 27, which is definitely going attract a ‘sea of people’ from all around the country, as well as, overseas Pakistanis.

Taking a jibe at the dissident PTI MNAs, he said: “The National Assembly session will be held on March 25, in which we’ll offer Fateha for the departed souls of the members who have left the party”.

He said that it is prerogative of the NA speaker when he puts the no-confidence motion on the agenda; however, the speaker will take up the matter between March 28 and April 01.

To a question, he said: “We are optimistic that the allies will be siding with the government as they have to decide keeping the national interest in view as it’s a fight against the corrupt which Imran Khan has taken head on”.

The meeting which was attended by interior minister Sheikh Rasheed, defence minister Pervez Khattak, minister for planning and development Asad Umar and information minister Fawad Chaudhary, briefed the prime minister about the ongoing political situation and the talks with the dissident party MNAs, as well as, the allied political parties.

The sources said that the prime minister was informed that the government allies except Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) are still reluctant to extend support to the government in the upcoming no-confidence motion.

However, they added, the prime minister told the participants not be worried about it as he knows how to “win the match as he is yet to reveal his trump cards”. The prime minister was quoted as saying that the nation will decide on March 27 that who is extending support to the corrupt mafias and who is siding with the truth in his fight against eradicating the menace of corruption along with its godfathers.

Meanwhile, Dr Amir Liaquat Hussain, a dissident PTI MNA from Karachi, also called on the prime minister along with his newly married wife.

Hussain has been criticizing the prime minister since the opposition submitted its no-confidence motion against him, but after Wednesday meeting, he hinted at standing by the prime minister.

He said that the meeting with the prime minister ended on a happy note and he convinced him on so many issues. He said that it was a fruitful meeting and the prime minister also congratulated him on his recent wedding with Dania Shah.

Besides Aamir Liaquat, MNAs Aliya Hamza and Saira Bano of PTI were also present in the meeting with the prime minister and they also expressed full confidence in his leadership. Federal Ministers Asad Umar and Ali Zaidi and Special Assistant Aamir Dogar were also present.

