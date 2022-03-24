Navy celebrates Pakistan Day with traditional zeal & fervour

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy celebrated Pakistan Day with traditional zeal and zest. This day being the symbolic reminiscent of great efforts of Muslims of sub-continent recalls their determination and fortitude that changed the course of the history. Pakistan day resonate the demand of a separate homeland to safeguard sanctity of rights of Muslims in the sub-continent.

Every year this day marks the determination and eminence of a resilient Muslim nation that fight all odds with unity and commitment. The day dawned with Gun Salutes while prayers were offered for solidarity of the beloved homeland. Flag hoisting ceremonies and illuminations were organized onboard Pakistan Navy Ships and Establishments as per ceremonial norms.

Pakistan Day Parade was held at Shakarparian parade ground Islamabad. Smartly clad and agile contingent of Pakistan Navy was part of the Joint Services Parade. Pakistan Navy contingent included Lady Officers, Special Services Group (Navy) and PN Band.

In addition, Pakistan Navy aircraft P3C Orion, Z-9 EC and Seaking helicopters impressively flew past during the parade. Pakistan Navy Sea Eagle Team comprising Special Services Group (Navy) paratroopers were part of Tri Services Sky Diving Team.

President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi approved awards for officers and men of Pakistan Navy which included 03 Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military), 07 Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), 05 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) and 01 Tamgha-I-Basalat. In addition 40 Letter of commendations were conferred by Chief of the Naval Staff for outstanding performance by officers and men of Pakistan Navy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022