ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,862
44324hr
Sindh
574,157
Punjab
504,577
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
134,991
KPK
218,777
‘PM running away from vote on no-trust motion’: Bilawal

INP 24 Mar, 2022

MALAKAND: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan is running from the competition ahead of the no-confidence motion.

Addressing a public rally in Malakand, Bilawal said he feels a special connection with the people of Malakand as they were close to Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s hearts.

Bilawal said that it was the former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto who brought gas and electricity to this region, opened its first woman bank, first woman police station and employed lady health workers. The PPP gave economic autonomy to the people of KP bypassing the 18th amendment, he added.

The PPP chairman made it clear that they would never participate in any unconstitutional act to send Prime Minister Imran Khan home. The PPP does not believe in maligning the image of any institution nor in wearing black coats and going to the court to impeach a prime minister, said Bilawal.

Reacting to Imran Khan for calling the opposition leaders ‘three stooges’, Bilawal alleged that the premier is running away from the democratic competition.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari alleged that PM is indulging the NA speaker Asad Qaiser in article 6 by delaying the parliamentary session. It is the constitutional requirement to summon the session within 14 days of submission of the no-trust move, he added.

He said that the PM should focus on 172 members in the assembly rather than claiming to hold a mammoth demonstration in Islamabad.

