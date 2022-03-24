‘PM running away from vote on no-trust motion’: Bilawal

MALAKAND: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan is running from the competition ahead of the no-confidence motion.

Addressing a public rally in Malakand, Bilawal said he feels a special connection with the people of Malakand as they were close to Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s hearts.

Bilawal said that it was the former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto who brought gas and electricity to this region, opened its first woman bank, first woman police station and employed lady health workers. The PPP gave economic autonomy to the people of KP bypassing the 18th amendment, he added.

The PPP chairman made it clear that they would never participate in any unconstitutional act to send Prime Minister Imran Khan home. The PPP does not believe in maligning the image of any institution nor in wearing black coats and going to the court to impeach a prime minister, said Bilawal.

Reacting to Imran Khan for calling the opposition leaders ‘three stooges’, Bilawal alleged that the premier is running away from the democratic competition.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari alleged that PM is indulging the NA speaker Asad Qaiser in article 6 by delaying the parliamentary session. It is the constitutional requirement to summon the session within 14 days of submission of the no-trust move, he added.

He said that the PM should focus on 172 members in the assembly rather than claiming to hold a mammoth demonstration in Islamabad.