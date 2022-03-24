ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UN’s labour agency suspends cooperation with Russia

AFP 24 Mar, 2022

GENEVA: The UN’s International Labour Organization said Wednesday it was halting all technical cooperation with Russia until it stops its war in Ukraine, further isolating Moscow on the world stage.

The ILO decided to “temporarily suspend technical cooperation or assistance from the ILO to the Russian Federation, except for the purpose of humanitarian assistance, until a ceasefire is agreed and a peaceful resolution is implemented”, it said, while Moscow is also suspended from certain meetings and conferences.

