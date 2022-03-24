ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,862
44324hr
Sindh
574,157
Punjab
504,577
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
134,991
KPK
218,777
China shares end higher on stimulus hopes as Covid cases rise

Reuters 24 Mar, 2022

SHANGHAI: Chinese shares closed up on Wednesday, as investors were expecting measures to stabilise the economy after a surge in domestic COVID-19 infections.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 0.3% at 3,271.03, rising for the sixth consecutive session. The blue-chip index gained 0.5%.

Investors have been expecting more easing moves, including possible cuts to banks’ reserve requirements, after assurances of more support by the country’s economic czar Vice Premier Liu He and other policymaking bodies last week.

Leading gains, the real estate sector sub-index rose 1.9%, while the healthcare sub-index jumped 2.48% after companies reported strong earnings.

China has been urging its people to take vaccines and carrying out mass testing to contain an outbreak of Omicron cases in its wealthiest city Shanghai, which reported a sixth straight increase in daily asymptomatic coronavirus cases.

Shares of hydrogen-related firms such as Hunan Hengguang Technology Co rose to their daily limit as the state planner unveiled production plans of hydrogen and hydrogen-fuelled vehicles by 2025.

The Hang Seng index was up 264.80 points, or 1.21%, at 22,154.08. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index .HSCE rose 1.28% to 7,635.13.

Tech firms listed in Hong Kong gained 2.05% as investors applauded Beijing’s possible concession for audit issues and the end of a criminal case against ZTE in the United States.

Chinese regulators have asked some of the country’s U.S.-listed firms, including Alibaba, Baidu and JD.com to prepare for more audit disclosures, sources said, as Beijing steps up efforts to ensure domestic companies remain listed in New York.

Hong Kong shares of ZTE Corp soared as much as 60% as trading resumed in the afternoon, while its Shenzhen shares rose nearly 10%. The telecommunications equipment maker completed five years of probation in the U.S.

The yuan was quoted at 6.3746 per U.S. dollar at 0814 GMT, 0.14% weaker than the previous close.

