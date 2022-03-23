ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,862
44324hr
Sindh
574,157
Punjab
504,577
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
134,991
KPK
218,777
Brecorder Logo
Mar 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

NATO to bolster eastern flank, support for Ukraine

AFP 23 Mar, 2022

BRUSSELS: NATO leaders are set to agree new troop deployments for eastern allies and more support to Ukraine in response to Russia’s war on its neighbour, alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday.

Leaders from the US-led military alliance meet Thursday in Brussels for an emergency summit as the West grapples with the most severe security crisis in decades.

Stoltenberg said allies would sign off on sending four “battle groups” to eastern members Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia as part of efforts that have already seen thousands of troops shifted closer to Russia.

“I expect leaders will agree to strengthen NATO’s posture in all domains with major increases of forces in the eastern part of the alliance, on land, in the air and at sea,” he said.

NATO has rebuffed pleas from non-member Ukraine to intervene to help stop Russia’s ferocious onslaught by imposing a no-fly zone out of fears of getting dragged into a broader conflict with Moscow.

But allies have sent arms deliveries to Ukraine to help battle Kremlin’s troops.

Ukraine says ‘confrontational’ Russia talks moving forward as West plans more sanctions

Kyiv has appealed for heavier anti-aircraft systems and war planes and President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to reiterate the calls in an address to NATO leaders by videolink.

“Tomorrow, I expect allies will agree to provide additional support, including cybersecurity assistance as well as equipment to help Ukraine protect against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats,” Stoltenberg said.

The move comes as US President Joe Biden warned of a “real threat” Russia may use chemical weapons in Ukraine.

“The use of chemical weapons would totally change the nature of the conflict, and it will be a blatant violation of international law and will have far reaching consequences,” Stoltenberg said.

The NATO chief said leaders would also address the “role of China” in the Ukraine conflict over fears Beijing could back Moscow.

“China has provided Russia with political support, including by spreading blatant lies and misinformation, and allies are concerned that China could provide material support for the Russian invasion,” Stoltenberg said.

“I expect leaders will call on China to live up to its responsibilities as a member of the UN Security Council, refrain from supporting Russia’s war effort, and join the rest of the world in calling for an immediate, peaceful end to this war.”

NATO Ukraine Jens Stoltenberg

Comments

1000 characters

NATO to bolster eastern flank, support for Ukraine

PM Imran 'running away' from no-trust motion, says Bilawal

Pakistan handled Covid better than all in South Asia: PM

Oil rises in volatile trade on supply concerns from Russia sanctions

Russia will only accept rubles for gas deliveries to Europe: Putin

Ukraine says 'confrontational' Russia talks moving forward as West plans more sanctions

Black box of crashed China Eastern jet recovered

Indus Motor jacks up Toyota car prices by as much as Rs1.257mn

Moderna to seek regulatory approval for COVID shot for very young children

Cummins, Starc put Australia in control in third Pakistan Test

Heartbreak as Afghan girls ordered home just hours after schools reopen

Read more stories