ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,862
44324hr
Sindh
574,157
Punjab
504,577
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
134,991
KPK
218,777
Brecorder Logo
Mar 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh seal historic one-day triumph over South Africa

AFP Updated 23 Mar, 2022

CENTURION: Taskin Ahmed and Tamim Iqbal starred as Bangladesh sealed an historic series triumph with a nine-wicket win in the third one-day international against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

Fast bowler Taskin took five for 35 as South Africa were bowled out for 154, their lowest total against Bangladesh.

Visiting captain Tamim then scored 87 not out off 82 balls to take Bangladesh to victory with 23.3 overs to spare, sharing a century opening partnership with Liton Das (48).

Bangladesh won the World Cup Super League series by two matches to one, consolidating their place at the top of the table.

South Africa were left languishing in ninth place and in danger of missing one of the eight automatic qualifying places for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Bangladesh had lost all 19 matches across all formats against South Africa on their home soil before winning the series opener by 38 runs at the same venue on Friday.

South Africa won the second match by seven wickets in Johannesburg but Bangladesh dominated Wednesday’s series decider.

South Africa made a fast start, with Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock putting on 46 for the first wicket inside seven overs.

But Taskin bowled superbly after off-spinner Mehidy Hasan made the first breakthrough by dismissing De Kock.

Taskin, 26, produced his best performance since taking five for 28 on debut against India on debut in Mirpur in 2014. He bowled at a lively pace in three spells and troubled all the batsmen.

With South Africa defending a low total, Keshav Maharaj dropped Litton Das at backward point off Kagiso Rabada in the first over of the Bangladesh innings before Das had scored.

Das and Tamim took full advantage of the let-off, putting on 127 for the first wicket.

Brief scores:

South Africa 154 in 37 overs (J. Malan 39; Taskin Ahmed 5-35, Shakib Al Hasan 2-24) v Bangladesh 156-1 in 26.3 overs (Tamim Iqbal 87 not out, Liton Das 48).

Result: Bangladesh won by nine wickets.

Series: Bangladesh won the three-match series 2-1.

South Africa Bangladesh ODIs Taskin Ahmed

Comments

1000 characters

Bangladesh seal historic one-day triumph over South Africa

Nation celebrates Pakistan Day as armed forces display their might

PM Imran 'running away' from no-trust motion, says Bilawal

Oil jumps in volatile trade amid CPC pipeline disruption

Pakistan handled Covid better than all in South Asia: PM

Russia will only accept rubles for gas deliveries to Europe: Putin

Ukraine says 'confrontational' Russia talks moving forward as West plans more sanctions

Black box of crashed China Eastern jet recovered

Indus Motor jacks up Toyota car prices by as much as Rs1.257mn

Moderna to seek regulatory approval for COVID shot for very young children

Cummins, Starc put Australia in control in third Pakistan Test

Read more stories