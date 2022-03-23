ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,862
44324hr
Sindh
574,157
Punjab
504,577
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
134,991
KPK
218,777
Brecorder Logo
Mar 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Stellantis, Mercedes-Benz, TotalEnergies JV to build battery plant in Italy

Reuters 23 Mar, 2022

ROME: Automotive Cells Company (ACC), a joint venture between Stellantis (STLA.MI), Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) and TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA), said on Wednesday it plans to build a battery plant in Italy.

ACC will convert an existing Stellantis plant in Termoli, in southern Italy, into a battery facility as agreed in a March 21 memorandum of understanding with Italian authorities.

It did not provide further detail on the investment.

The battery plant would be the third in Europe for Stellantis, after ones already announced in France and Germany, which are also being built through ACC.

Rome pledged last month to provide 369 million euros ($407 million) of public money for Termoli and Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said the investment for the new site could be similar in size to those planned for the gigafactories in France and Germany, where the investment is seen at around 2 billion euros.

Mercedes-Benz foresees EV-only production lines within a few years

ACC said that the three partners have committed to increase its industrial capacity to at least 120 gigawatt hours (GWh) by 2030 and scale up the development and production of next-generation high-performance battery cells and modules.

The updated capacity plan will mobilise an investment of more than seven billion euros, ACC said in the statement.

The production capacity of the French and German plants will each be increased to 40 GWh from 24 GWh initially planned.

Stellantis Mercedes-Benz Automotive Cells Company

Comments

1000 characters

Stellantis, Mercedes-Benz, TotalEnergies JV to build battery plant in Italy

Pakistan handled Covid better than all in South Asia: PM

Economic development: CPEC’s 2nd phase to reinforce Pakistan’s efforts, Wang told

Oil rises in volatile trade on supply concerns from Russia sanctions

Ukraine says 'confrontational' Russia talks moving forward as West plans more sanctions

Black box of crashed China Eastern jet recovered

Indus Motor jacks up Toyota car prices by as much as Rs1.257mn

Pakistan 227-3 at tea after Azhar reaches milestone

Barty announces shock retirement from tennis aged 25

GST on seeds likely to be removed

FBR willing to consider ‘slashing’ audit period by half

Read more stories