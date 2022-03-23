COAS has often praised Nawaz’s role in strengthening armed forces: Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif, Tuesday, while lambasting the government and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) following Broadsheet’s CEO Kaveh Moussavi’s apology to PML-N Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif has said that in the past 20 years from Pervez Musharraf to Imran Khan nothing has been proven against Nawaz Sharif.

Shehbaz, at a press conference here at the PML-N Secretariat, flanked by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Miftah Ismail, expressed satisfaction over the unconditional apology to former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Broadsheet Kaveh Moussavi. He said that it was a significant day in the history of the country.

Shehbaz, who is also the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, said that the head of the British firm has issued an “unconditional apology to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, acknowledging that his firm did not find a single rupee corruption against him”.

“This is a slap on PM Imran Khan’s face,” he said, accusing him of pushing the nation to an abyss of poverty and unemployment, adding that the Broadsheet was established during Pervez Musharraf’s tenure. He said that a total $105 million dollars of hard-earned money of Pakistani taxpayers was spent on the so-called investigations against Nawaz Sharif, saying $30 million and $65 million amounts used but the NAB failed to bring any proof against Nawaz Sharif.

Flaying the role of the NAB, the PML-N president said that Moussavi’s statement has totally exposed the NAB-Niazi nexus along with Shahzad Akbar, who tried hard to prove ‘corruption’ against Nawaz Sharif; however, they failed miserably, he added.

He questioned where the joint investigation team (JIT) is that held Nawaz accountable.

Shehbaz reiterated that nothing has been proved despite, 20 years of investigations.

The PML-N leader said that the PTI-led government ridiculed, propagandised Nawaz and the party on television; and today everybody witnessed the “drop scene.”

He said that the PML-N doesn’t believe in victimisation, but the law will take its course against those who violated the set rules and regulations.

Answering a question regarding the return of Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan, he said that after doctor’s permission he will come back to Pakistan.

The leader of the opposition in the National Assembly said that the current Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on many occasions has appreciated Nawaz Sharif’s role in strengthening the armed forces, saying the COAS on the floor of the assembly during the COAS’s meeting with the parliamentarians to discuss FATF-related issues had said that he has great respect for Nawaz Sharif.

The PML-N chief said that the governments led by Pervez Musharraf and the present government led by Imran Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), as well as, the Broadsheet LLC have failed to find any illegal funds or assets of Mian Nawaz Sharif.

He also appreciated Moussavi for revealing the truth, saying the Broadsheet CEO was a great man who has admitted his mistake and confessed it too, adding that we all make mistakes.

The PML-N president said the nation’s money was wasted on the Broadsheet case, in which, people like Shahzad Akbar were also included.

Shehbaz said Nawaz Sharif has worked for the nation, while Imran Niazi and his ‘gang’ tried to defame him.

He raised the question that where the JIT is now in which Nawaz Sharif appeared.

He said only Nawaz Sharif will take the nation back on the right path of development, who will return as soon as doctors give him permission.

He said the NAB-Niazi nexus had been exposed in front of the whole world, adding that Niazi had no authority to give orders to the NAB.

Shehbaz said a female parliamentarian of PM Imran has abused the Pak army on social media and what Imran himself has said against Pakistani forces in London is not hidden from anyone.

