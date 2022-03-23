ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,419
22824hr
Sindh
573,850
Punjab
504,507
Balochistan
35,459
Islamabad
134,973
KPK
218,736
Brecorder Logo
Mar 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Tareen Group’ MPA meets CM

Recorder Report 23 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani MPA of Tareen Group met with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and reposed his trust over his leadership.

The CM reiterated that the party was united under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, adding: “No conspiracy would be succeeded to create a political divide. The fruits of composite development were being reaped by the people,” he added.

PM Imran Khan has put the country in the right direction and no one would be allowed to interrupt the development process; he said.

Talking to MPAs including Asad Khokhar, Hamid Yar Hiraj, Ghazanfar Abbas Chheena and others, the CM maintained that unscrupulous elements were playing with the destiny of the people to fulfil their politics-for-power agenda. The country couldn’t face any tempestuous situation in the prevailing circumstances; he emphasised and added that the country needs stability instead of anarchy.

Usman Buzdar strongly condemned the opposition’s malicious campaign against the state institutions and said the government stands with the institutions.

Further, the CM has welcomed the OIC foreign ministers’ conference in Pakistan and termed it a big success of the PM Imran Khan government.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the CM welcomed the international guests to Pakistan, adding that this was an honour for the country as OIC was working for the unity of Muslim nations. Pakistan has emerged as a leading Muslim country and the moot would promote cooperation among the Muslim countries, he remarked. It is sanguine that PM Imran Khan was acting as a bridge to bolster relations between Islamic countries, concluded the CM.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

MPA CM Usman Buzdar Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani ‘Tareen Group’ MPA meets CM

Comments

1000 characters

‘Tareen Group’ MPA meets CM

OIC-FMs’ moot reminded: We’ve failed Kashmiris, as well as Palestinians!

PM, Saudi FM discuss matters of mutual interest

Challenges and conflicts: Muslim Ummah urged to forge collective response

Pakistan Day today

GST on seeds likely to be removed

FBR willing to consider ‘slashing’ audit period by half

H1 tax refund payments down 29.4pc YoY

EPQL wants gas allocation from Kandhkot field

Tender offer issued: UAE investor seeks to acquire 51pc stake of Summit Bank

Breach of code of conduct: ECP slaps fine on PM, other PTI leaders

Read more stories