‘Tareen Group’ MPA meets CM

LAHORE: Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani MPA of Tareen Group met with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and reposed his trust over his leadership.

The CM reiterated that the party was united under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, adding: “No conspiracy would be succeeded to create a political divide. The fruits of composite development were being reaped by the people,” he added.

PM Imran Khan has put the country in the right direction and no one would be allowed to interrupt the development process; he said.

Talking to MPAs including Asad Khokhar, Hamid Yar Hiraj, Ghazanfar Abbas Chheena and others, the CM maintained that unscrupulous elements were playing with the destiny of the people to fulfil their politics-for-power agenda. The country couldn’t face any tempestuous situation in the prevailing circumstances; he emphasised and added that the country needs stability instead of anarchy.

Usman Buzdar strongly condemned the opposition’s malicious campaign against the state institutions and said the government stands with the institutions.

Further, the CM has welcomed the OIC foreign ministers’ conference in Pakistan and termed it a big success of the PM Imran Khan government.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the CM welcomed the international guests to Pakistan, adding that this was an honour for the country as OIC was working for the unity of Muslim nations. Pakistan has emerged as a leading Muslim country and the moot would promote cooperation among the Muslim countries, he remarked. It is sanguine that PM Imran Khan was acting as a bridge to bolster relations between Islamic countries, concluded the CM.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022