BoR Punjab starts digitized Girdawari of Rabi crops

LAHORE: The Punjab Board of Revenue (BoR) has started digitized Girdawari (periodic crop inspection) of Rabi crops which is the second digitized inspection of crops. The first one was carried out during the last Kharif crops inspection, said sources from the Board.

The Board has digitized Crop Inspection Register (Girdawari) 100 percent. The Board carries out crop inspection twice a year, both for Kharif and Rabi crops within 30 days each. However, the Board has powers to extend the period from a minimum of 15 days to maximum 30 days. The whole field staff of the Board has been engaged to carry out Girdawari, they added.

A section of media had suggested that the field staff, Patwaris in particular, was involved in defeating the digitized crop inspection as they were not inspecting fields to record the croups on ground and instead making fake entries to the system. However, top notches of the Board have dispelled the impression of fake entries by the field staff, saying that the electronic system would not accept any such entry without confirmation of the geographical positioning system (GSP) of the field staff. They said the Board has not only given tabs to the staff but also extended the facility of mobile phones for making entries to the mobile applications.

It may be noted that the Board has projected 50 percent increase in revenue generation after digitization of agriculture income tax. Already, the Board has surpassed the revenue target set for the outgoing fiscal year by 104 percent and the present digitization drive would plug loopholes altogether, they added. The World Bank has extended financial aid of Rs363 million to the Punjab government for automation of the taxation system under Punjab resources improvement through digital effectiveness (PRIDE) project. The project has been kick started in the current fiscal year and is likely to be completed within a period of two years.

The sources said the PC-1 of the project has projected 40 to 50 percent increase in revenue throughout digitization of the system. Under the project, the Board would facilitate farmers to file their annual returns online, which would be linked to Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA). The farmers would file returns under self assessment scheme, they added.

It may be noted that small farmers owning land up to 12.5 acre are exempted from income tax under the Agriculture Income Tax 1997. Those holding land above 12.5 acre and upto 25 acre pay Rs300 per acre income tax, followed by Rs400 acre up to 50 acre land holding, and Rs500 per acre against the land holding exceeding 50 acres. So far as orchards are concerned, the land owners pay Rs600 per acre income tax annually.

When asked about the challenges confronting tax broadening, the sources said the land holding is being sublet at a fast pace which is a major impediment to the whole drive. Also, they said, housing societies are occupying agriculture land fast, which is hitting the revenue generation campaign of the Board.

