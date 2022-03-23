ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,419
22824hr
Sindh
573,850
Punjab
504,507
Balochistan
35,459
Islamabad
134,973
KPK
218,736
Brecorder Logo
Mar 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Experts voice their concerns over scarcity of water resources

Recorder Report 23 Mar, 2022

HYDERABAD: Water experts have expressed concern over the scarcity of water resources and the future unavailability of drinking water in Sindh due to climate change and the growing population, and also suggested a survey at the government level regarding groundwater reserves in Sindh.

While addressing a seminar on “Groundwater: Making Invisible visible” in connection with World Water Day organized by the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering, Dr. Altaf Sial, Water Expert and Dean said that due to climate change and erratic rainfall, groundwater is being adversely affected, due to the growing population, there is a risk of a future shortage of drinking water, so we have to save river water as well as groundwater.

He said that from Naran and Kaghan to the delta of Sindh, the Indus River is being polluted by sewage and chemical water from inland cities, which has become a health hazard in the tail part of Sindh. He said that the groundwater of the delta has become toxic and has added arsenic, while its agricultural lands are being swallowed by the sea, there is no law. He suggested that modern survey, surveillance, and groundwater use methods be implemented during the year 2022.

Ghulam Mustafa Ujjan, General Manager, SIDA, said that the water level in Rohri Canal and Nara Canal in Sindh has been reduced from 14000 cusecs to 4000 cusecs. He said that since the advent of the solar system, farmers have been using groundwater indiscriminately. He said that due to the lack of official data, it is not known how many watercourses or tube wells are there? Therefore, the GIS system needs to be given importance.

Director Training Water Management Muhammad Ayub Burdi said that excellent research work was being done on water in Sindh Agricultural University, adding that he was working on various projects related to agricultural engineering and irrigation. While Sindh Agricultural University has created many internship opportunities for students,

Dr. Abdul Ghafoor Sial and Dr. Muneer Ahmed Mangrio said that celebrating this day can help in conveying the importance and usefulness of water to the people; they said that a clear policy should be formulated for the use of groundwater for agriculture and drinking.

On this occasion, the students participated in a speech competition based on poster presentation and theme and prizes and certificates were distributed among the best posters and speakers.

Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Sub-campus Umerkot Registrar Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Qureshi, teachers and students were present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

climate change Water Resources Groundwater groundwater reserves in Sindh Water experts

Comments

1000 characters

Experts voice their concerns over scarcity of water resources

OIC-FMs’ moot reminded: We’ve failed Kashmiris, as well as Palestinians!

PM, Saudi FM discuss matters of mutual interest

Challenges and conflicts: Muslim Ummah urged to forge collective response

Pakistan Day today

GST on seeds likely to be removed

FBR willing to consider ‘slashing’ audit period by half

H1 tax refund payments down 29.4pc YoY

EPQL wants gas allocation from Kandhkot field

Tender offer issued: UAE investor seeks to acquire 51pc stake of Summit Bank

Breach of code of conduct: ECP slaps fine on PM, other PTI leaders

Read more stories