China to boost renewable power, balance with oil and gas to 2025

BEIJING: China aims to increase renewable power, maintain crude oil output and boost natural gas production, as it seeks to balance energy security and achieve its climate change goals.

China, the world’s biggest greenhouse gases emitter, has said its carbon emission would peak by 2030, while it has said it would achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

“We will accelerate the adjustment of the energy structure and promote energy supply security and low-carbon transformation at the same time,” the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

China will keep annual crude oil output at 200 million tonnes, equivalent to 4 million barrels per day, and crank up annual natural gas production to more than 230 billion cubic metres (bcm) by 2025 from 205 bcm in 2021.

It said the country would “actively expand” exploration and development of resources such as shale oil and shale gas, and would seek to establish coalbed methane production bases in the Inner Mongolia, Xinjiang and Shanxi regions.

China also planned to achieve gas storage capacity of 55-60 bcm, or 13% of total annual consumption by 2025, and complete a southern extension to the existing China-Russia gas pipeline, the commission said.