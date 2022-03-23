ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,419
22824hr
Sindh
573,850
Punjab
504,507
Balochistan
35,459
Islamabad
134,973
KPK
218,736
Brecorder Logo
Mar 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

OIC Council of Foreign Ministers: Message from Shah Mehmood Qureshi Foreign Minister, Islamic Republic of Pakistan

23 Mar, 2022

TEXT: It is our great privilege to host the 48th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad, on 22-23 March 2022. This special occasion, which coincides with the 75th anniversary celebrations of Pakistan's independence, will not only serve as an affirmation of Pakistan's leading role within the OIC, but also a collective celebration of our accomplishments since independence in 1947.

Pakistan has a proud history of hosting OIC Summits and meetings of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers. These include the Second OIC Summit Conference in February 1974, as well as four Sessions of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM). Pakistan has also hosted two Extraordinary Sessions of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, including the recently-held 17th Extraordinary Session of OIC CFM on the Humanitarian Situation in Afghanistan.

The 48th Session of the OIC CFM is being hosted at a time when the entire Muslim World is faced with numerous challenges, and the need for solidarity and cooperation between Muslim Ummah is more pressing than ever. During the course of our Chair of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, Pakistan will sincerely endeavour to promote unity amongst the OIC Member states, advance the cause of justice for all Islamic people, including for our Kashmiri and Palestinian brethren who are forced to live under illegal and oppressive occupations, and promote the mutually reinforcing goals of prosperity and development for the OIC Member States. Similarly, ensuring full and complete recovery from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic also remains a key priority for us.

The proposed theme of the 48th Session, "Partnering for Unity, Justice and Development" perfectly encapsulates these priorities; and based on these ideals, we will seek to build bridges of cooperation and construct partnerships across the Islamic World and beyond. I believe that the 48th Session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers will serve as a unique opportunity for the leaders of the Muslim World to collectively reaffirm their commitment towards the unity, solidarity and prosperity amongst the Muslim Ummah. It would also solidify the collective position and stance of the Muslim World on pertinent issues and emerging challenges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shah Mehmood Qureshi OIC Council of Foreign Ministers

Comments

Comments are closed.

OIC Council of Foreign Ministers: Message from Shah Mehmood Qureshi Foreign Minister, Islamic Republic of Pakistan

OIC-FMs’ moot reminded: We’ve failed Kashmiris, as well as Palestinians!

PM, Saudi FM discuss matters of mutual interest

Challenges and conflicts: Muslim Ummah urged to forge collective response

Pakistan Day today

GST on seeds likely to be removed

FBR willing to consider ‘slashing’ audit period by half

H1 tax refund payments down 29.4pc YoY

EPQL wants gas allocation from Kandhkot field

Tender offer issued: UAE investor seeks to acquire 51pc stake of Summit Bank

Breach of code of conduct: ECP slaps fine on PM, other PTI leaders

Read more stories