OIC Council of Foreign Ministers: Message from Imran Khan Prime Minister, Islamic Republic of Pakistan

TEXT: It is a matter of great honour for Pakistan to host the 48th Session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad on 22-23 March 2022. The CFM also holds special significance as it coincides with the 75th anniversary celebrations of Pakistan's independence. Having hosted the 17th Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan on 19th December 2021, the 48th CFM is another manifestation of Pakistan's proactive role to promote Islamic solidarity and cooperation.

The 48th Session comes at a critical juncture for the Islamic World: the people of Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are being denied their inalienable right to self-determination; the rising tide of Islamophobia and hate speech threatens Muslim communities across many parts of the world; and millions of our Afghan brethren risk an uncertain future in the midst of humanitarian and economic crises. Similarly, the deleterious impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is yet to be fully contained.

Under these circumstances, it is high time that all OIC Member States come together to forge a collective response on all such wide ranging issues and strive towards harnessing our ambitions into concrete actions by further strengthening our partnership for unity, justice and development. I am confident that the 48th CFM would prove to be a landmark session in the Ummah's combined efforts to chart a joint way forward. For its part, Pakistan remains committed to supporting all efforts aimed at promoting and advancing solidarity, brotherhood and prosperity in the Muslim World. We look forward to welcome the Foreign Ministers of OIC Member States and all other dignitaries for a successful CFM.

