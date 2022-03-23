ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,419
22824hr
Sindh
573,850
Punjab
504,507
Balochistan
35,459
Islamabad
134,973
KPK
218,736
Brecorder Logo
Mar 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

OIC Council of Foreign Ministers: Message from Imran Khan Prime Minister, Islamic Republic of Pakistan

23 Mar, 2022

TEXT: It is a matter of great honour for Pakistan to host the 48th Session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad on 22-23 March 2022. The CFM also holds special significance as it coincides with the 75th anniversary celebrations of Pakistan's independence. Having hosted the 17th Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan on 19th December 2021, the 48th CFM is another manifestation of Pakistan's proactive role to promote Islamic solidarity and cooperation.

The 48th Session comes at a critical juncture for the Islamic World: the people of Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are being denied their inalienable right to self-determination; the rising tide of Islamophobia and hate speech threatens Muslim communities across many parts of the world; and millions of our Afghan brethren risk an uncertain future in the midst of humanitarian and economic crises. Similarly, the deleterious impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is yet to be fully contained.

Under these circumstances, it is high time that all OIC Member States come together to forge a collective response on all such wide ranging issues and strive towards harnessing our ambitions into concrete actions by further strengthening our partnership for unity, justice and development. I am confident that the 48th CFM would prove to be a landmark session in the Ummah's combined efforts to chart a joint way forward. For its part, Pakistan remains committed to supporting all efforts aimed at promoting and advancing solidarity, brotherhood and prosperity in the Muslim World. We look forward to welcome the Foreign Ministers of OIC Member States and all other dignitaries for a successful CFM.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Imran Khan OIC Council of Foreign Ministers

Comments

Comments are closed.

OIC Council of Foreign Ministers: Message from Imran Khan Prime Minister, Islamic Republic of Pakistan

OIC-FMs’ moot reminded: We’ve failed Kashmiris, as well as Palestinians!

PM, Saudi FM discuss matters of mutual interest

Challenges and conflicts: Muslim Ummah urged to forge collective response

Pakistan Day today

GST on seeds likely to be removed

FBR willing to consider ‘slashing’ audit period by half

H1 tax refund payments down 29.4pc YoY

EPQL wants gas allocation from Kandhkot field

Tender offer issued: UAE investor seeks to acquire 51pc stake of Summit Bank

Breach of code of conduct: ECP slaps fine on PM, other PTI leaders

Read more stories