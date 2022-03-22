ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,419
22824hr
Sindh
573,850
Punjab
504,507
Balochistan
35,459
Islamabad
134,973
KPK
218,736
Business & Finance

ECB’s Lagarde ‘concerned’ about crypto use to dodge Russia sanctions

AFP 22 Mar, 2022

FRANKFURT: European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde spoke of her concern Tuesday that cryptocurrencies were being used as a loophole to avoid sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine.

Lagarde said she was “most concerned” about the high volume of rubles being converted into crypto assets since Russia was hit with a barrage of financial sanctions over last month’s invasion of Ukraine.

Crypto assets are being used “to circumvent the sanctions that have been decided by many countries around the world against Russia and a particular and specific number of players,” Lagarde told an online banking forum.

“Here in Europe, we have taken steps to clearly signal to all those who are exchanging, transacting, offering services in relation to crypto assets that they are being accomplices,” she added.

Russia default would have ‘limited’ global impact: IMF official

Western sanctions have included cutting selected Russian banks from the SWIFT messaging system, rendering them isolated from the rest of the world.

Measures that prohibit transactions with Russia’s central bank have also plunged the country’s economy into turmoil.

As a result, Russians have flocked to cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and tether that operate on a decentralised network, outside the official banking system.

This in turn prompted the European Union to issue a statement earlier this month stressing that crypto assets were also included in the sanctions.

Lagarde and other central bankers around the world have long been critical of unregulated cryptocurrencies, which are highly volatile and could leave investors exposed to heavy losses.

To counter the rise of crypto and respond to the growing shift towards cashless payments, the ECB is studying the creation of a “digital euro”.

The so-called central bank digital currency (CBDC) would be an electronic version of euro notes and coins and would for the first time allow individuals and companies to have deposits directly with the ECB.

ECB Christine Lagarde Russia sanctions cryptocurrencies

