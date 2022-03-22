ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,419
22824hr
Sindh
573,850
Punjab
504,507
Balochistan
35,459
Islamabad
134,973
KPK
218,736
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Nadal out for up to six weeks with rib injury

AFP 22 Mar, 2022

MADRID: Rafael Nadal said on Tuesday he would be out of action for between four and six weeks with a stress fracture of the rib.

“This is not good news and I did not expect this,” tweeted Nadal, who will miss the start of the claycourt season.

The 35-year-old Spaniard will be ruled out of the Monte Carlo and Barcelona tournaments although he could potentially return for the Madrid Masters on May 1-8.

His main focus will be on being fit for the French Open which begins on May 22. Nadal has won the title at Roland Garros 13 times.

The injury occurred on Saturday during the semi-final of the Indian Wells Masters.

Nadal went on to lose to American Taylor Fritz in the Indian Wells final on Sunday, ending his perfect 20-0 run to start 2022 which had included winning the Australian Open title.

He required treatment twice during the defeat to Fritz.

Nadal tweeted that he had undergone medical checks on his return to Spain.

“As it turns out, I have a stress fracture in one of my ribs and will be out for 4 to 6 weeks,” Nadal said.

Nadal beat Daniil Medvedev in an epic final in Mebourne after Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia over his Covid vaccination status.

That victory gave him a men’s record 21st Grand Slam title, moving him out of a tie with Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Rafael Nadal rib injury

Comments

1000 characters

Nadal out for up to six weeks with rib injury

OIC conference: Let’s not be dragged into blocs and conflicts, says PM Imran

COAS terms OIC meeting 'historic development'

Another day, another record low for Pakistan rupee against US dollar

Reko Diq project to boost Balochistan economy, generate $100bn over its lifespan, says Tarin

Two pilots martyred as PAF trainee aircraft crashes in Peshawar

CJP forms five-member bench on presidential reference seeking opinion on Article 63-A

Broadsheet CEO's revelations expose politically-inspired ‘witch-hunt’ of Nawaz Sharif: Shehbaz

Oil rises towards $116 as EU weighs Russian ban

KSE-100 ends marginally lower as volume traded remains low

Egypt's Sisi hosts UAE, Israeli leaders at Red Sea resort

Read more stories