ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,419
22824hr
Sindh
573,850
Punjab
504,507
Balochistan
35,459
Islamabad
134,973
KPK
218,736
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Xiaomi beats estimates with 21.4% rise in Q4 revenue

Reuters 22 Mar, 2022

SHANGHAI: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp on Tuesday reported a bigger-than-expected 21.4% rise in fourth-quarter revenue, as industry shipments of handsets slowly tick up following a global chip shortage and the peak of the pandemic.

“In 2021 we experienced a very complex situation,” Xiaomi president Wang Xiang said in an earnings call.

“Supply is in a very severe or tight position, and there is a geopolitical impact. However, Xiaomi’s performance has shown we are a resilient company.”

Revenue rose to 85.58 billion yuan ($13.45 billion) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with 70.46 billion yuan in the year earlier period and analyst expectations for 81.80 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.

Smartphone shipments rose 4.4% to 44.1 million units in the quarter, Xiaomi said in a statement.

Pakistan’s Air Link to soon start Xiaomi smartphone production

Net income rose 39.6% to 4.47 billion yuan, also above analyst expectations.

In an earnings call, Wang said that ensuring a steady supply of chips was still challenging in the first quarter of 2022, but expected the situation to improve by June.

The company, which gets the vast majority of its revenue from selling mobile handsets, said smartphone revenue rose 18.4% to 50.5 billion yuan ($7.94 billion) in the quarter ended Dec. 31.

Last year, Xiaomi grabbed market share in its home market China away from Huawei, which lost its smartphone momentum after the United States placed export restrictions on its suppliers. But Huawei spinoff Honor came back strong in the second half of 2021, finishing the fourth quarter with a 16% market share in China - the same as Xiaomi - according to data from Canalys.

Xiaomi’s fourth-quarter smartphone shipments in China rose 10%, according to research firm Canalys. Globally, its shipments rose 5%.

Slowing handset demand in China, the company’s largest market, has prompted Xiaomi to look for new opportunities.

The company is slated to invest $10 billion over the next ten years into making electric cars, which it hopes to bring to market by 2024.

The company has also ramped up investments in chips, relasing its first device with a self-developed image signal processor.

Wang said that investments in chips would go into areas “directly related to user experience,” such as fast charging.

Xiaomi has also expanded its brick-and-mortar retail footprint, in hopes of attracting more customers.

Xiaomi reported a 33.5% rise in 2021 revenue, which hit 328.3 billion yuan ($51.59 billion), versus an average analyst estimate of 325.862 billion yuan.

Xiaomi Corp Chinese smartphone

Comments

1000 characters

Xiaomi beats estimates with 21.4% rise in Q4 revenue

OIC conference: Let’s not be dragged into blocs and conflicts, says PM Imran

COAS terms OIC meeting 'historic development'

Another day, another record low for Pakistan rupee against US dollar

Reko Diq project to boost Balochistan economy, generate $100bn over its lifespan, says Tarin

Two pilots martyred as PAF trainee aircraft crashes in Peshawar

CJP forms five-member bench on presidential reference seeking opinion on Article 63-A

Broadsheet CEO's revelations expose politically-inspired ‘witch-hunt’ of Nawaz Sharif: Shehbaz

Oil rises towards $116 as EU weighs Russian ban

KSE-100 ends marginally lower as volume traded remains low

Egypt's Sisi hosts UAE, Israeli leaders at Red Sea resort

Read more stories